Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap opens March 27 at Historic ʻĪao Theater

Maui OnStage will present Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap,” beginning March 27 at the ʻĪao Theater in Wailuku. PC: Maui OnStage

Maui OnStage brings the world’s longest-running play to the historic ʻĪao Theater in Wailuku starting March 27, featuring a local cast in Agatha Christie’s famous “closed-room” murder mystery, The Mousetrap.

The production runs through April 12.

Set in 1950s England, the story follows a group of strangers stranded at a remote manor during a snowstorm. When they discover a murderer is among them, the tension rises as they search for the killer’s identity.

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Director Kristi Scott said the play relies on a balance of humor and British wit to make the eventual suspense more impactful. Scott said the team worked to find the human truth behind the iconic characters.

Scenic designer Caro Walker and technical director Amanda Dellinger transformed the Wailuku stage into the wood-paneled Monkswell Manor. Costume Director Jennifer Oberg provided period-accurate 1950s tailoring for the production.

The cast includes Isadora Drew and Elijah Goldberg as the manor owners, Mollie and Giles Ralston. Other performers include Sebastian Navarro, Samantha Maxwell, Will Makozack, Jamie Nicole Wilcox, Daniel Vicars, Ashley Ventimiglia, Jordan Lum, Kameron Lum, and John Williams as Detective Sergeant Trotter.

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Performances are scheduled for Fridays at 7:30 p.m., with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

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Tickets range from $10 to $45. Maui OnStage officials said tickets are available through MauiOnStage.com.