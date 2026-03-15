Lahaina artist hosts abstract painting and wearable design class

Art enthusiasts have an opportunity to participate in an abstract “Paint + Sip” class with artist Ali on March 22 in Lahaina. Courtesy photo

Maui artist Ali will host an abstract “Paint + Sip” art class on March 22 at King’s Tide Lahaina, offering participants a chance to turn their original paintings into custom wearable clutches.

The event runs from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the gallery located at 219 Kupuohi St., Unit 101. Attendees will work in a studio environment surrounded by more than 30 of Ali’s original works.

Organizers said the $100 registration fee covers all painting materials, a canvas, and step-by-step instruction. Participants can pay an additional $55 to have their finished abstract design transformed into a functional fashion piece.

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Ali specializes in mirroring original paintings onto clothing and accessories. She said the class is designed for all skill levels and emphasizes creative play.

Art transformed into a clutch bag. Courtesy photo

“This class is about creative freedom and play. You’ll paint surrounded by original paintings, and if you choose to upgrade, you’ll leave not just with art for your wall — but art you can carry,” Ali said.

The artist will provide pupu for the afternoon session. Guests may bring their own beverages to drink while they paint.

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Registration covers the cost of professional-grade materials and studio space usually reserved for working artists.

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Interested participants must RSVP by March 20. Reservations are handled via Venmo @Ali-Isabelle.

Those seeking more information may text 808-740-1297 or visit aliisabelle.com to view her existing collections.

Art class flier.