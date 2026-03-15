Maui United Way names nonprofits to receive Act 310 funds

Five local nonprofits will receive state Hawaiʻi Act 310 funds to maintain food and shelter services, Maui United Way announced. File photo

Maui United Way announced five local nonprofits will receive state Hawaiʻi Act 310 funds to maintain food and shelter services following a drop in federal emergency funding for rural communities.

The funding goes to Women Helping Women, Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center, Ka Hale Pomaikaʻi, Hāna Arts and ʻOhana Makamae.

Maui United Way serves as the disbursement agency for the county’s share of the money, which lawmakers appropriated to offset losses from the federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The program prioritizes organizations that provide mass shelter and food assistance in rural and underserved areas.

Eligible agencies had to show they received federal emergency funds within the past year and provide essential support to the community.

Act 310 designated $50 million statewide for the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations to assist nonprofits affected by federal funding delays or reductions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui United Way officials said the organization will handle subcontracts, fund distribution, and compliance reporting to ensure transparency.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Act 310 reflects Maui United Way’s commitment to ensuring nonprofit organizations doing essential work across Maui County have the resources they need to expand their impact,” said Jeeyun Lee, chief executive officer of Maui United Way.

Maui United Way serves as a trusted local intermediary to move funding quickly to front-line service providers, Lee said.

