Maui News

MEO names Dellfinn Castroverde Driver of the Year

March 15, 2026, 8:00 AM HST
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Dellfinn Castroverde is Maui Economic Opportunity’s Driver of the Year. PC: MEO

Dellfinn Castroverde, a driver with more than 30 years of service to Maui County residents, received the Maui Economic Opportunity Driver of the Year award during a staff ceremony Feb. 26.

Castroverde is the nonprofit’s longest-tenured driver on the island of Maui. She joined MEO in April 1994 and has spent nearly 32 years transporting kūpuna, youth and residents with disabilities to medical appointments and essential services.

Carol Davis of Atlas Insurance presented the plaque and a cash award to Castroverde at MEO’s Wailuku classrooms. Davis noted that Castroverde’s consistency and professionalism set a high standard for the transportation program.

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“This individual’s dedication is evident not only in the length of her service but in the consistency, care and professionalism she brings to every shift,” Davis said.

MEO Transportation management recommended Castroverde for the honor, which the senior executive team approved. Evaluation criteria included her safety record, attendance and compassion toward riders.

Atlas Insurance also sponsored “Cash for No Crash” certificates and awards for drivers who maintained clean safety records throughout the year.

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MEO operates the Maui Bus paratransit and Maui County Human Services transportation. These programs offer no-cost rides to low-income, rural, and disabled residents for shopping, health appointments and community events.

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Residents can schedule rides by calling 808-877-7651. Those interested in applying for driver positions may contact MEO at 808-249-2990.

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