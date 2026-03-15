Territorial Savings offers $150,000 in scholarships for Hawaiʻi students

Territorial Savings is inviting high school seniors across Hawaiʻi to apply for the 2026 Hope Scholarship, a program providing $2,500 grants to students who demonstrate academic achievement, leadership, determination and financial need.

The bank plans to select 60 incoming college freshmen for the awards. This year’s total commitment of $150,000 aims to help local families manage the rising costs of tuition, books and campus housing.

Long Vo, head of branch banking for Territorial Savings, said the program supports students as they take the next step toward their goals.

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“Education has the power to change lives and strengthen our communities,” Vo said.

The scholarship is open to 2026 high school graduates planning to enroll in an accredited two- or four-year accredited college or university in the United States.

Officials said the selection process includes a holistic review of academic records, essays and letters of recommendation. They give priority to applicants who show financial need and a history of leadership.

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Applicants must submit all required documents through the official scholarship website. Bank officials noted that no changes can be made to applications once they are submitted.

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Students can find complete rules and application forms at bankofhope.com/hope-scholarship.