County of Maui kona storm recovery recap – March 16

VC: County of Maui. Edit: Wendy Osher Kona storm response and cleanup. (3.16.2026) PC: County of Maui

Recovery efforts:

Many County of Maui departments have been actively working on cleanup since Sunday in several hard-hit areas of the kona storm, which brought widespread flooding, high wind and severe rain to many parts of the four-island County.

Kona storm response and cleanup. (3.16.2026) PC: County of Maui

Damage Assessment:

Maui Emergency Management Agency is working with local and state partners to assess damage from the storm. Residents and businesses impacted by the storm are encouraged to submit damage reports athttps://crisistrack.juvare.com/public/mauiHI/request.html. Damage reports after a severe weather event help the County document impacts, prioritize response efforts, and support requests for state and federal recovery funding for the overall disaster. Submitting a report does not provide direct assistance to individuals or businesses, but it helps the County demonstrate the full extent of storm damage.

Kona storm response and cleanup. (3.16.2026) PC: County of Maui

Drinking water tanks:

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Department of Water Supply deployed water buffalos (drinking water tanks) in Upper Kula on Saturday, March 14, after a mainline break disrupted water service from Upper Kimo Drive to Kanaio. They are located at:

Ching Store

Intersection of Copp Road and Kula Highway

Von Tempsky Community Center Complex (also known as Kula Community Center)

Kula Lodge

Harold W. Rice Memorial Park

Water conservation advisory

Due to inclement weather, DWS advises all Maui County residents and visitors to continue conserving water during this time due to safety concerns related to potential power and electronic system disruptions. Please limit nonessential water use until conditions improve. Sign up for DWS News Flash notifications at https://www.mauicounty.gov/list.aspx.

Kona storm response and cleanup. (3.16.2026) PC: County of Maui

Shelters:

MEMA and American Red Cross began proactively opening shelters around the County on Thursday, March 12. The numbers of people remaining at shelters continued to decline, so shelters are slated to close or have closed as of 1 p.m. today, March 16.

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Remaining open locations are:

West Maui: Lahaina Civic Center: 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina (to close at 5 p.m. today)

South Maui: South Maui Community Park Gym: 1501 Līloa Drive, Kīhei (to close at 5 p.m. today)

Evacuation advisories:

None at this time.

Road advisories:

Roadways remain hazardous due to debris, flooding and limited turnaround space. Travel on Hāna Highway into East Maui is possible but is limited to local traffic only due to multiple roadway blockages and hazardous conditions. South and North Kihei Road continues to be impacted by debris from severe flooding and remains impassable at several points.

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Road closures:

For updates on County of Maui road closures, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/roadclosures or download the Genasys Protect app at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.

County offices, parks, facilities and services:

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All County of Maui countywide offices reopened today after being closed Friday, March 13, due to severe weather impacts and to minimize roadway traffic.

Parks and recreation facilities and locations: All Maui County parks and pools, including. Waiehu Municipal Golf Course and Kepaniwai Park and Heritage Gardens, remained closed while inspections and assessments are done.

All Maui County parks and pools, including. Waiehu Municipal Golf Course and Kepaniwai Park and Heritage Gardens, remained closed while inspections and assessments are done. Transportation: All Maui Bus services resumed today, March 16, after being suspended Friday, 3/13, due to hazardous road conditions.

Storm background:

A National Weather Service high wind warning remains in effect through 6 tonight, March 16, for the Haleakalā summit; other warnings and advisories expired Sunday, March 15. A large, prolonged kona storm brought strong wind, heavy rain and significant flooding to Maui County and the rest of the state, forcing widespread road closures and property damage from flooding, landslides, sinkholes, downed power lines and other impacts.

County response:

Mayor Richard Bissen signed an emergency proclamation on March 10 that lets the County access State and Federal assistance and streamlines procedures to quickly deploy resources, personnel and services. County Emergency Operations Center went into activation as of 6 a.m. Thursday, March 12.

More information:

For the latest information, visit NWS at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/and subscribe to MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.