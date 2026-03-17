Maui News

County Department of Water Supply ends water shortages for Upcountry, West Maui

March 17, 2026, 1:36 PM HST
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Maui County Department of Water Supply Director John Stufflebean said water restrictions have been lifted for West Maui and Upcountry. PC: County of Maui

With a recent Kona Low storm drenching Maui County, the Department of Water Supply lifted the Stage 1 water shortage for the Upcountry service area and the Stage 2 water shortage for the West Maui service area, effective Monday.

The Upcountry service area covers Makawao, Upper and Lower Kula, Haʻikū, Pukalani, Kokomo, Kaupakalua, Ulumalu, Kēōkea, Ulupalakua and Kanaio. The West Maui service area covers Lahaina, Kāʻanapali, Kahana, Māhinahina, Nāpili-Honokōwai and Honokōhau.

Recent heavy rainfall from the kona storm significantly improved surface water conditions across Maui County, with reservoir levels rising as rainfall replenishment strengthens overall water supply conditions.

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“We know this has been a difficult period for many across Maui County, and we are grateful to our customers for working alongside us during the drought,” Water Department Director John Stufflebean said. “With water restrictions now lifted, we remain focused on maintaining reliable service and addressing storm-related impacts as quickly and safely as possible.”

Water Department crews continue to assess and repair storm damage. They are preparing for the possibility of additional heavy rainfall later this week.

The department may issue notifications regarding water service interruptions, conservation requests or water quality advisories through its News Flash notifications. To get notifications, sign up at https://www.mauicounty.gov/list.aspx. To subscribe, create a login, scroll down to News Flash and select notifications for the Department of Water Supply.

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For general information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/water.

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