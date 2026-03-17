Governor receives nominees for Chief Justice and Maui court vacancy

Wailuku Courthouse Hoapili Hale, home of the 2nd Circuit Court. PC: Brian Perry

Gov. Josh Green has received lists of nominees from the Judicial Selection Commission to fill the Chief Justice position on the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court and a vacancy on Maui’s 2nd Circuit Court.

Under the Hawaiʻi State Constitution, Green has 30 days to appoint a judge from the provided lists. The state Senate must then confirm the appointments before the selected individuals can take office.

The commission named five nominees for the state’s top judicial post, including current Associate Justices Vladimir Devens and Sabrina S. McKenna. McKenna currently serves as interim Chief Justice. Other nominees are attorneys Lance D. Collins and Benjamin E. Lowenthal, and law professor David M. Forman.

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The nominees for the Second Circuit seat on Maui are:

Ryan M. K. Anderson-Teshima , Maui County district court supervising deputy prosecuting attorney.

, Maui County district court supervising deputy prosecuting attorney. Annalisa M. Bernard Lee , Second Circuit district court judge.

, Second Circuit district court judge. Lance D. Collins , attorney in private practice.

, attorney in private practice. Thomas W. Kolbe , Maui County deputy corporation counsel.

, Maui County deputy corporation counsel. Zachary P. Raidmae, deputy public defender.

Collins is the only individual appearing on both the Supreme Court and Second Circuit lists.

Members of the public may submit comments on the nominees through the Governor’s website. Following Green’s selection, the Senate Judiciary Committee will schedule public hearings to vet the appointees.