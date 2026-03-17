Mayor Bissen seeks $15 million in emergency funds for storm repairs

Kona storm. PC: County of Maui

Mayor Richard Bissen is requesting $15 million from the Maui County Council to cover emergency repairs and rising operational costs following the recent destructive Kona low storm.

The Council will take up the emergency funding request during an emergency meeting at 8:45 a.m. Friday.

In a letter sent Monday asking council members to hold a meeting for the budget amendments as soon as possible, Bissen said immediate funding is needed for previously unanticipated costs related the recent Kona Low storm.

“County departments are responding to and preparing for increased operational costs, including overtime, and emergency services for the community,” he said. “The passage of the proposed amendment would allow the departments the ability to continue to move quickly and efficiently in our efforts to protect our communities and begin emergency repairs.”

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The mayor submitted two separate bills to handle the $15 million. The first is an emergency appropriation that would take effect immediately upon a two-thirds vote by the Council. The second bill ensures the funds do not lapse after 90 days.

“In order to immediately respond to the needs of our communities, the departments are currently expending funds from their existing budgets,” the mayor said. “Since we are nearing the end of Fiscal Year 2026, the departments do not have the ability to absorb the additional costs within their operating budgets through the end of the fiscal year.”

A countywide emergency proclamation has been in place since March 10, when the National Weather Service warned of flash flooding and damaging winds. Bissen noted that Gov. Josh Green and the mayors of all other Hawaiian islands have issued similar proclamations.

If approved, the money will flow into the Emergency Fund under the fiscal year 2026 budget.

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The Council meeting is being called without the usual six days’ advance public notice under emergency provisions in state law and the Maui County Charter, Section 3-5(2).

The $15 million funding request comes as South Maui continues to struggle with the aftermath of the Kona low storm. Over the weekend, receding floodwaters revealed massive amounts of mud in Kīhei, where South Kīhei Road remains impassable in several sections due to several feet of sludge and infrastructure failures.

Near Kamaʻole Beach Park II, a major section of the coastal road completely collapsed, leaving a gaping hole and exposing utility pipes. While some areas like the Kīhei Beach Condominiums successfully used flood barriers to mitigate damage, many other residents and businesses are still digging out vehicles and storefronts.

Between Friday and Monday, the Maui County Department of Fire and Public Safety responded to 58 emergency calls triggered by the Kona low storm, including 10 swift water rescues that saved 27 people. Many of these rescues involved motorists who became stranded after driving into fast-rising floodwaters.

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While the severe weather has subsided, fire officials warned that the risk of injury remains high in storm-damaged areas. The public is urged to stay away from impassable roads and avoid entering any zones marked with caution tape or cones.

Hawaiian Electric Co. reported that, as of 9 a.m. today, its repair crews had made significant progress, although 975 customers in Maui County remained without power.

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Crews restored a majority of Kula customers from Lower Kula Highway to Keokea Place and brought back online about 600 customers in the Kīhei area after clearing mud and debris to access underground facilities, HECO said. Crews will focus today on the remaining pocket outages islandwide.

The utility asked that customers in these blackout areas restored overnight who may still be without power, to check their homes’ main circuit breaker. More assistance is available at the Maui County Trouble Line 1-855-304-8181 or report it online.

In East Maui, about 240 customers are asked to continue planning for extended outages that could last several more days while crews work around the clock to repair about 20 damaged poles and multiple spans of downed lines.