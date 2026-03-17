Rotary grant funds career training for Lahaina fire survivors

March 17, 2026, 8:00 AM HST
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Gary Albitz, managing director of Imua Onipa`a, leads a cohort meeting sponsored by Imua Onipa`a. PC: Imua Onipa`a

The Hawaiʻi Rotary District 5000 Foundation awarded a $30,000 grant to Imua Onipaʻa to provide career coaching and digital literacy training for residents displaced by the 2023 Maui wildfires.

The funding supports the organization’s career development program, operated in partnership with the Lahaina YMCA. The initiative aims to move participants from the immediate crisis of job loss into stable employment in high-demand industries.

Nicholas Winfrey, executive director of Imua Onipaʻa, said the investment allows the group to pair technical training with mentorship and job placement support.

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“This grant strengthens a pathway to living-wage work and a more resilient Maui Nui,” Winfrey said. “What makes this partnership special is the Rotarian involvement. Mentorship, career talks, and employer connections are the difference between training and real-world opportunity.”

The program focuses on measurable results, including professional credentials earned by participants and subsequent wage growth.

Rotary officials provided the funds through the Maui Fires Relief Fund. Members will also participate in the program by providing mentorship and professional guidance to those enrolled in the classes.

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Residents can find more information about the career services at imuaonipaa.org.

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