University of Hawaiʻi Professional Assembly endorses Sylvia Luke for lieutenant governor 

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, State of Hawaiʻi. PC: Wendy Osher (12.6.23)

The University of Hawaii Professional Assembly board of directors and leadership team issued a statement reaffirming its support for Sylvia Luke as lieutenant governor in the upcoming election. The statement was issued today to all UHPA members.



UHPA, the union which represents faculty from all 10 University of Hawai‘i campuses across the state, has been an affiliate of AFT since 2024. AFT, an affiliate of the AFL-CIO, represents 1.8 million members in more than 3,000 local affiliates nationwide. AFT currently represents about 400,000 faculty and other academic employees in public and private colleges across all 50 states.



At the recommendation of UHPA’s Legislative Action Committee, which is composed of UH faculty members, the UHPA board unanimously voted to endorse Sylvia Luke in its board meeting held in June 2025.

Based on Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke’s recent public disclosures on her campaign contributions, UHPA reaffirmed their endorsement, noting there is nothing to warrant rescinding this endorsement.

The statement was issued to UHPA members earlier this afternoon as a news flash here.