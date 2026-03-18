Easter celebration at Lahaina Cannery features keiki crafts and bunny photos

Lahaina Cannery Hop & Shop event flier.

Lahaina Cannery hosts its free Hop & Shop Easter Celebration on April 4, offering families a mix of traditional holiday activities and local cultural programs at the West Maui shopping center.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes photos with Everhop the Bunny, balloon twisting and keiki crafts. The afternoon also features an “Eggwish” activity based on a local children’s book, organizers said.

During the activity, children write their aspirations on dissolvable paper and place them in water. Cannery officials said the process is intended to send the “wishes” to a fictional “Easter Hollow.”

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The event coincides with the Lahaina Arts Society showcase. Local artists gather on the lawn from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to display paintings, ceramics and woodcarvings.

The center also maintains its regular schedule of free community programming. This includes Zumba classes at 1 p.m. Mondays, hula lessons at 2:30 p.m. Thursdays and hula shows at 1 p.m. Sundays.

Evening visitors can attend the Pau Hana Series on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The series features live music and food from the onsite dining lot and Sergio’s Bar Truck.

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For a full schedule of events and store hours, residents can visit the Lahaina Cannery website here.