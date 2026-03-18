Maui News

Flood Watch issued from Thursday night to Sunday night

March 18, 2026, 3:44 PM HST
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Satellite imagery (3.18.26) PC: NOAA/NWS

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Sunday for Oʻahu, Molokaʻi, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island.

A kona low developing west of the islands will draw abundant moisture northward as it strengthens and eventually departs to north early next week. Several rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall are anticipated. The heaviest rain is expected Friday night through Saturday.

Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.

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The public should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

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