Hawaiʻi County police officer enters plea in evidence tampering case

Hawai‘i Police Department Officer Noah Serrao pleaded no contest on March 17, 2026, to the criminal charges of Perjury, False Swearing in Official Matters and Tampering with a Government Record. Serrao asked the presiding court to defer acceptance of his no contest pleas.

The charges stemmed from an unconstitutional search of an arrestee’s belongings inside the Hilo Police Station. Serrao later made false statements about the unconstitutional search to a presiding judge in an Application for Judicial Determination of Probable Cause for Warrantless Arrest and for the Extended Restraint of Liberty of Warrantless Arrestee.

The investigation was conducted by the Department of the Attorney General’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division and the Hawai‘i County Police Department.

“The people of Hawaiʻi rely on the integrity of our justice system at every stage. The rule of law depends on honesty, accountability and respect for constitutional rights,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez. “Our office is committed to ensuring that all individuals, regardless of position, are held to these standards. We extend our appreciation to the Hawaiʻi Police Department for its proactive cooperation and close coordination with our office throughout this investigation.”

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“The Hawaiʻi Police Department holds its officers to the highest standards of integrity and truthfulness,” said Hawai’i Police Department Chief Reed Mahuna. “When those standards are violated, we fully support a fair and independent process to ensure accountability. We appreciate the thorough work of the Department of the Attorney General and remain committed to maintaining the trust of our community.”

The case, State v. Noah Serrao et al., 3CPC-26-0000022, is being prosecuted by SIPD Deputy Attorney General Benjamin Rose. Perjury is a class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. False Swearing in Official Matters and Tampering with a Government Record are misdemeanor offenses punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 30, 2026, at 9 a.m.

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