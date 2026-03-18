HECO 9 a.m. update: 3,230 still without power, including 400 on Maui

Upcountry Maui power assessments. PC: Hawaiian Electric

9 a.m. update: Hawaiian Electric restores 1,500-plus customers overnight across Maui County, Hawaiʻi Island and Oʻahu

Overnight and early this morning, Hawaiian Electric restored power to more than 1,500 customers across Maui County, Hawaiʻi Island and Oʻahu who were impacted by the powerful Kona low storm. The company asks for customers’ patience as the remaining restorations are lengthy as crews and contractors are working through hazardous and complex conditions to make repairs to overhead and underground electrical infrastructure.

As of 9 a.m.:

Maui County : Overnight, about 600 customers were restored. Approximately 400 customers remain without power. Today, crews will focus on the remaining pocket outages islandwide. In East Maui, crews made significant progress and restored a majority of customers, with about 70 customers being asked to continue planning for extended outages that could last several more days pending weather conditions later this week.

: Overnight, about 600 customers were restored. Approximately 400 customers remain without power. Today, crews will focus on the remaining pocket outages islandwide. In East Maui, crews made significant progress and restored a majority of customers, with about 70 customers being asked to continue planning for extended outages that could last several more days pending weather conditions later this week. Hawaiʻi Island : Power was restored to about 340 customers overnight. About 2,400 customers in various areas around the island remain without power in Kapoho, Royal Hawaiian Estates, Mountain View, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Orchid Isle Estates, Wright Road, and various pocket outages in North and South Kona. Damage assessments and tree clearing continue. In the hardest hit areas, repairs have been slowed by fallen trees and debris blocking roads. Tree trimming crews have been working to clear trees in the Puna area since Sunday.

: Power was restored to about 340 customers overnight. About 2,400 customers in various areas around the island remain without power in Kapoho, Royal Hawaiian Estates, Mountain View, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Orchid Isle Estates, Wright Road, and various pocket outages in North and South Kona. Damage assessments and tree clearing continue. In the hardest hit areas, repairs have been slowed by fallen trees and debris blocking roads. Tree trimming crews have been working to clear trees in the Puna area since Sunday. Oʻahu: Nearly 248 customers were restored overnight. About 330 customers remain without power from the storm in small pockets across the island. Crews are back in the field today making repairs to individual services lines that provide power to neighborhoods.

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Estimated restoration times may not be available until inspections are completed and any repairs are made before power can be safely restored. See the Storm Restoration Process. The outage numbers above represent a snapshot in time and are subject to change as stated above. Customers can view current outages and report outages on the outage map at hawaiianelectric.com and on the mobile app. If your neighborhood has power, but you do not, please check your main breaker before reporting your outage.

In areas with power, the public should report any low hanging or downed power lines or trees on lines. Downed power lines may be energized and dangerous. For your safety stay at least 30 feet or more away from downed power lines. If you see someone injured after touching a downed power line, call 9-1-1 for help; don’t try to rescue the individual as you also could become a victim. Report to them to the Hawaiian Electric Trouble Lines: Oʻahu: 1-855-304-1212; Maui County: 1-855-304-8181, andHawaiʻi Island: 1-855-304-9191.