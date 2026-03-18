Maui Humane Society calls for aid as Hāna following severe kona storm

Hāna storm damage. PC: Maui Humane Society

The Maui Humane Society has launched an emergency appeal for monetary donations to support immediate needs in Hāna following the severe kona storm over the weekend.

Hāna Humane Enforcement Officer Sharon Jahns reports that the storm brought high winds that destroyed both enforcement kennels, ripping off roofs and leaving them unusable.

With road access severely limited and local animal relief infrastructure decimated, the organization is seeking the following:

Pet Food Supplies: Immediate procurement and delivery of bulk food to meet the surge in community requests.

Emergency Funding for Labor: To hire local contractors to rebuild destroyed shelter roofs and clear debris.

Power and Communications: Funding for high-capacity generators, fuel reserves, and satellite internet to restore the town’s animal welfare lifeline.

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“People have been stopping by for dog and cat food; I have given out what I have here, but the requests keep coming,” said Jahns.

Jahns traveled to the shelter in Puʻunēnē on Monday to secure a generator and fuel to maintain operations.

Hāna Humane Enforcement Officer Sharon Jahns