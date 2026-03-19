County of Maui officials urge preparedness ahead of new kona storm 

Satellite imagery (3.18.26) PC: NOAA/NWS

County of Maui officials are urging residents to prepare for a second kona low storm that is expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall to Maui County — less than a week after a powerful, prolonged kona storm caused widespread flooding and strong wind. Meanwhile, County departments are taking steps to prepare while responding to existing damages.

The new kona storm will not be as strong as last week’s storm, according to National Weather Service. However, with the ground already saturated from recent flooding, the threat increases for potential flash flooding and landslides.

A NWS flood watch goes into effect at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19, until 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2026, for Maui, Molokaʻi, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi island. Several rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall are anticipated, according to NWS, and the heaviest rain is expected Friday night through Saturday.

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Maui received the highest rainfall totals in the state from the recent kona storm, and wind speeds were second highest in the state, according to NWS data. Flooding and wind severely damaged portions of South Maui, ʻĪao, Upper Kula, East Maui and Lahaina.

“We know this has been an incredibly difficult time for so many in our community, and the recent kona storm brought another overwhelming layer of loss and disruption. County crews are working around the clock to respond, and please know you are not alone as we get through this together, one step at a time. As we approach this lesser kona storm, we encourage you to take extra steps to prepare your loved ones and your homes, especially because we are still responding to impacts from the recent kona storm.”

2 Weeks Ready preparedness kit: Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency

MEMA Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett said that visitors and residents should stay informed, create an emergency plan, prepare an emergency kit, secure property and look out for one another. Residents who live near streams need to prepare early.

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“After enduring a recent, powerful kona storm, we recognize that many in our community are still recovering and may be feeling fatigued or concerned as they now face preparations for another, weaker system,” said Lonokailua-Hewett. “However, because the ground remains saturated, this new kona low still poses serious risks. Please take care of your households and check in on kūpuna, keiki, family, friends and neighbors. Looking out for one another helps keep our entire community safe.”

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Ahead of the new kona low, Maui Emergency Management Agency has been coordinating with other County of Maui departments, as well as state and nongovernment partners, to mitigate potential storm impacts.

Other County preparations include the following:

Department of Human Concerns confirmed with Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center in Wailuku that beds and other resources are available for unsheltered individuals. Unsheltered individuals seeking dry shelter during the storm may go directly to Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center in Wailuku and must sign in at the operations desk for assistance.

MEMA has been working with Red Cross and other partners to identify shelters that can be opened in potentially vulnerable areas should storm impacts warrant evacuation.

Department of Public Works has been preparing personnel and equipment for emergency response, as well as conducting kona storm damage repairs that include road patching, road clearance, stabilizing banks, shoulder work and mud / debris removal, among other efforts, across Maui County.

The County Department of Water Supply and Department of Environmental Management are prepping all system infrastructure sites that could potentially be affected by the approaching storm. DWS has emergency crews working daily to repair kona storm damage to water lines and other infrastructure.

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For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/and subscribe to Genasys and MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.

