Maui Weather Forecast for March 19, 2026





Photo Credit: Joan M. Flake

West Side

Today: Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Tonight: Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late evening and overnight. Lows 65 to 72. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Friday: Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 71 to 82. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

South Side

Today: Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Tonight: Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late evening and overnight. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Friday: Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

North Shore

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 79 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late evening and overnight. Lows 68 to 73 near the shore to around 56 near 5000 feet. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Friday: Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 81 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs around 81. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 68. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Friday: Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 82. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning. Numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 57 at the summit. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Tonight: Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 48 at the visitor center to around 43 at the summit. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Friday: Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 51 to 69. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 79 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late evening and overnight. Lows 68 to 73 near the shore to around 56 near 5000 feet. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Friday: Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 81 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Partly sunny. Scattered showers until late afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Tonight: Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late evening and overnight. Lows 60 to 67. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Friday: Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 67 to 76. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Partly sunny. Scattered showers until late afternoon, then numerous showers late in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 83. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late evening and overnight. Lows 57 to 72. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Friday: Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 66 to 83. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A kona low system will move in from the west today, expect increasing showers and thunderstorms with southerly winds affecting each island starting tonight and lasting through the weekend. The threats for heavy rain and thunderstorms will become widespread, with each island affected by pulses of showers through the event as multiple surface lows pass just north of the island chain. A combination of low level forcing and passing upper level troughs will drive the smaller scale heavy rain band and thunderstorm formation. Improving weather trends will develop from west to east on Monday as we transition to a wet trade wind weather pattern lasting through the end of next week.

Discussion

Deep cloud cover continues to develop over the Hawaii region this morning in response to a low pressure system moving in from the west with upper level troughing and sub tropical jet stream support. Winds will veer more southerly tonight as shower activity slowly increases across the state, pulling up additional moisture from the deep tropics, ahead of the approaching kona low. Two weak surface lows, supported by upper level troughing, will drift through the islands from later tonight through Sunday. The large scale forcing will move the heaviest showers to different islands in pulses of activity throughout this event.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for most of the Hawaiian Islands for this event. This watch may be expanded statewide as run to run model guidance continues to show differences in where and when the heaviest showers may develop.

The first pulse of increasing moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms will move in ahead of the first surface low passing just north of the island of Kauai from tonight into Friday. The latest weather model consensus shows the best forcing for increasing moderate to heavy shower activity develops along a wind convergence band favoring the islands in Maui County and Oahu. The next pulse shifts into gear from Friday night into Saturday as the next surface low moves northeastward passing just north of Kauai. The band over Maui County shifts northward to Kauai, Niihau and Oahu during this time period. Stronger upper level dynamics from a passing trough, bulk wind shear from 35 to 50 knots and instability suggests stronger rotating thunderstorms will likely develop near the western islands. Kauai County may see increasing chances for heavy showers and thunderstorms from Friday night into Saturday.

By Sunday, the surface low rapidly moves away from the Hawaiian Islands towards the northeast direction. Cool northerly to northeasterly winds begin to filter into the western islands of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu with drying trends by Sunday night. Western islands in Maui County and the Big Island will continue to see periods of moderate to heavy showers.

On Monday, the heavy shower and thunderstorm threat ends as we quickly transition back to a northeasterly trade to last into Thursday with wind pattern. Cooler temperatures are expected to last into Thursday with enhanced showers due to a weak upper level troughing pattern, showers will favor the typical windward and mountain areas into next weekend.

Aviation

Conditions will gradually deteriorate through the day as an upper-level disturbance and surface low approach from the west. Expect increasing chances for widespread rainfall across portions of the state. The low-level flow will gradually veer from the southeast today to south-southwest by Friday, with speeds increasing into the moderate range at exposed terminals. Expect periods of MVFR/IFR CIGS/VSBYS, especially in showers.

AIRMET Sierra for mountain obscuration can also be expected for much of the area by tonight. AIRMET Tango is in effect for moderate turbulence for FL200-350. These conditions are expected to persist today. AIRMET Zulu for light icing in layer 150-FL250 is also anticipated.

Marine

Light to locally fresh east to southeast winds will slowly strengthen to moderate speeds and veer south by Friday as a ridge strengthens northeast of the state and a broad area of low pressure develops west of the state. The low will strengthen over or near the far northwest offshore waters on Friday before lifting northeast on Saturday. Winds will shift out of the south southwest during this time at moderate speeds. On Sunday, winds will become light and variable for a brief time as the low exits to the northeast of the state while a trailing trough remains draped over the state. A strong high then builds north of the state by Monday, allowing moderate to locally strong northeast winds to develop during the first half of next week.

A moderate, medium period north swell will continue to trend down today, with moderate surf along north facing shores becoming small by this afternoon. The swell continues to gradually decline on Friday as it shifts out of the north-northeast, but experiences a small reinforcing pulse as a strengthening low passes to the north of the islands on Saturday. A new small to moderate long period west- northwest swell is expected to arrive late Saturday and hold through early next week, which will keep at least small surf along west facing shores.

South shores will see continued moderate surf just below advisory criteria as a long period south swell holds on today before diminishing tonight. The next small, long period south swell will fill in Saturday and peak Sunday, providing a small boost in surf along south facing shores before fading into early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain well below average due to the lack of trades locally and upstream through the weekend. The exception will be for east facing shores exposed to north-northeast swells through the weekend. Choppy surf along east facing shores looks to trend up next week with increasing east to northeasterly winds.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Flood Watch from this evening through Sunday afternoon for Oahu, Maui County, and the Big Island of Hawaii.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!