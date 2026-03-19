SNAP replacement benefits for current recipients affected by kona storm

The Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services is announcing an important update regarding the replacement of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits following severe weather, flooding and power outages associated with the recent kona low weather event.

This assistance is for current SNAP recipients who experienced food loss due to household misfortune, such as extended power outages or flooding across the state.

SNAP replacement benefits allow eligible households to be reimbursed for food, purchased with SNAP benefits, that was destroyed. The replacement amount will be based on the value of food lost, not to exceed the total monthly SNAP benefit issued to the household.

DHS is currently accepting applications for SNAP replacement benefits from SNAP households statewide.

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To qualify, SNAP recipients must submit a written statement reporting the food loss within 10 days of the incident. The statement must include:

The name of the SNAP participant

An estimate of the value of food destroyed

A description of what occurred and when

Contact information for the participant

A sample written statement is available on the DHS website; however, recipients may submit their own written statement and are not required to use the sample form.

Written statements may be submitted to any DHS Processing Center statewide. Once received, submissions will be reviewed and validated. Approved applicants will receive replacement benefits following the review process.

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For more information, participants are encouraged to visit the DHS website or contact their nearest DHS Processing Center.

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