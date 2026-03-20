Maui News

HECO 5 a.m. update: Hawaiian Electric completes major restoration work overnight

March 20, 2026, 5:55 AM HST
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Hāna Maui. PC: Hawaiian Electric.

5 a.m. update: Hawaiian Electric completes major restoration work overnight

Despite weather conditions and accessibility challenges, Hawaiian Electric crews and contractors worked steadily through the night and into the early morning hours to restore power to customers who have been without electricity due to last week’s powerful kona low storm. 

As of 5 a.m., the majority of the large outages on Hawaiʻi Island, Maui and Oʻahu have been resolved. Some customers must repair damage to their property before service can safely be restored. Customers who still don’t have electricity should call the company’s Trouble Lines to report it:

  • Hawaiʻi Island: 1-855-304-9191
  • Maui County: 1-855-304-8181
  • Oʻahu: 1-855-304-1212
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With a second kona low storm system now moving across the state, new outages could occur. On Oʻahu, at the request of fire officials, Hawaiian Electric has turned off power to about 1,300 customers in the Waialua area due to flooding. 

Saturated grounds and moderate winds may cause partially-uprooted trees to fall on power lines or take down poles. Anyone who sees a downed pole or line should stay at least 30 feet away, assume the line is energized and dangerous, and immediately call their island Trouble Line listed above. More on downed power line safety can be found on the company’swebsite.

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