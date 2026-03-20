HECO 5 p.m. update March 20: Safety-driven power shutoff on O‘ahu after catastrophic flooding; 165 without power on Maui

Nānāwale Estates. PC: Hawaiian Electric.

5 p.m. update: Safety-driven power shutoff on O‘ahu remains in effect following catastrophic flooding: 4,200 customers to remain without power, possibly overnight

Once mandatory flood evacuation orders are lifted on the North Shore of O‘ahu, Hawaiian Electric will inspect its infrastructure to determine when it will be safe to restore power to customers affected by a proactive power shutoff due to catastrophic flooding. However, if the evacuation notice is lifted after dark, crews must wait for daylight to begin inspections.

After inspections are completed – and barring any major repairs – it will take around four hours to safely restore power to the 4,200 customers.

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Here’s what affected North Shore customers must do once they return to their properties so that power can be restored safely:

Immediately turn off appliances and shut off the main breaker

Wait for Hawaiian Electric to announce it is safe to turn on the breaker

This morning, Hawaiian Electric shut off power to support ongoing emergency response operations, including search and rescue efforts in Waialua and Haleiwa. Crews are on standby and coordinating efforts with emergency personnel to resume service as quickly as possible.

With a second kona low storm moving across the state, customers on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and in Maui County should remain prepared for the possibility of new or prolonged outages. Saturated grounds and moderate winds may cause partially uprooted trees to fall on power lines or topple poles.

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As of 4 p.m.:

Oʻahu: About 6,400 customers are without power (including those on the North Shore). Hawaiian Electric is keeping a close watch on the status of Wahiawa dam.

About 6,400 customers are without power (including those on the North Shore). Hawaiian Electric is keeping a close watch on the status of Wahiawa dam. Hawaiʻi Island: About 230 customers are without power. Crews are working to restore power in Wood Valley, Kapoho and various pockets around the island.

About 230 customers are without power. Crews are working to restore power in Wood Valley, Kapoho and various pockets around the island. Maui County: About 165 customers are without power, mainly in Kula, Haleakalā Crater. Power was briefly shut off to customers in Hana while crews made emergency repairs at the substation.

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Customers are asked to report low hanging or downed power lines or trees on lines to the Hawaiian Electric Trouble Line on their island: Oʻahu, 1-855-304-1212; Maui County, 1-855-304-8181; Hawaiʻi Island, 1-855-304-9191. Downed power lines may be energized and dangerous. For your safety, stay at least 30 feet or more away from downed power lines. Read more about downed power line safety on the company’s website.