MEMA evacuation advisory for certain Lahaina neighborhoods added to S. Maui, E. Maui and other advisory areas

Screenshot of County of Maui pumping.

Evacuation advisories have been issued at 9:28 a.m. today, March 20, 2026, for Wahikuli and Leialiʻi areas below Ka Laʻi Ola in Lahaina due to nearby retention basins nearing capacity, according to Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). County of Maui contracted crews are actively working to redirect overflow and actively pumping water from the Lahaina basin to help keep levels safe. Warnings and advisories are NOT mandatory evacuation orders.

Additional areas under evacuation advisories are high-risk neighborhoods in South Maui, along with moderate-risk portions of ʻĪao, East Molokaʻi, Lahaina and East Maui.

To view whether your neighborhood is under MEMA evacuation advisory, visit the Genasys Protect app at protect.genasys.com.

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There are three types of Genasys evacuation messages:

ORDERS: Mandatory evacuations due to imminent threat to life and/or property. Leave now.

Mandatory evacuations due to imminent threat to life and/or property. Leave now. WARNING: Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with livestock and pets, may consider leaving early.

Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with livestock and pets, may consider leaving early. ADVISORY: Be on alert and follow County recommendations. Follow instructions from officials and stay informed. Flood evacuations need only to move to higher ground in your area; moving short distances to nearby shelters or nearby higher ground out of flood zones will prevent being stuck on fragile or crowded roadways.

Storm update:

Maui County remains under National Weather Service flood watch through Sunday due to a second kona storm, which is anticipated to bring heavy rain to vulnerable areas. Last weekend, a powerful kona storm brought record rainfall and high wind, forcing widespread road closures and property damage from flooding, landslides, sinkholes, downed power lines and other impacts. Because of the recent storm, flood-prone areas, such as Kihei, are more vulnerable to significant flooding despite less rain.

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More information:

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For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/and subscribe to Genasys Protect and MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.