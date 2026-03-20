Upper Kula outage update: Water restored up to Kamaʻole Rd

Kona storm – Kula, Maui. (3.13.26) PC: County of Maui.

Water service has been restored up to Kamaʻole Road in Upper Kula. With water service restored, residents are advised to flush their water lines. If you have a separate storage tank, it is also recommended that you drain and flush the tank.

Flushing Instructions:

Outside faucet – Run water for approximately 10 minutes to remove any sediment that may have settled while the water was off.

Inside faucets – After flushing the outside faucet, run a kitchen sink or bathroom faucet for another 10 minutes to ensure clean water flows throughout your indoor plumbing.

The ʻUlupalakua to Kanaio areas continue to experience temporary service interruptions or reduced water pressure due to water main breaks caused by the recent kona storm. A water conservation advisory remains in effect for these areas. Crews are actively assessing damage and working to complete repairs as quickly and safely as possible.Water buffalos (potable water tanks) have been deployed to support affected residents and are currently available at the following locations:

Ching Store

Intersection of Copp Road and Kula Highway

ʻUlupalakua Ranch Store and Grill

Harold W. Rice Memorial Park

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Upper Kula customers may search their addresses using the map at the bottom of the DWS homepage (www.mauicounty.gov/water) to determine whether they are impacted by a water main break from the kona storm and to view the locations of temporary DWS water buffalos.