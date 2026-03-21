Coast Guard, partners rescue 7 people, 1 dog during flash floods on Oʻahu

The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management issued mandatory evacuations for communities in Waialua and Haleʻiwa following heavy rainfall and flooding across Oʻahu. (US Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)

Coast Guard and Navy aircrews rescued seven people and one dog during flash floods on Oʻahu Friday. A larger rescue effort by multiple agencies resulted in the rescue of at least 196 people, according to an earlier report from the governor.

After receiving a report of stranded people in distress at around 10:25 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders coordinated the response of an MH-60 Seahawk helicopter crew from Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37. The helicopter crew rescued five people and one dog from a rooftop in the vicinity of Waialua and brought them safely to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaiʻi.

At approximately 4 p.m., an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point rescued two people stranded near Yokohama Bay. The man and woman had been stranded due to the washed-out road and had written SOS in the sand. During an overflight of the area, the Coast Guard helicopter crew spotted the message, hoisted the pair and transported them to Air Station Barbers Point.

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The crews of Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry, Cutter Harriet Lane, Cutter Hollyhock, and Coast Guard Station Honolulu boat crews also responded to the incident. Additionally, HC-130 Hercules airplane crews and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Barbers Point conducted overflights to assess impacts and determine response needs.

There are no confirmed reports of people in the water.

“Safety of life remains our top priority,” said Cmdr. Jeffrey Padilla, incident commander, Sector Honolulu. “We are working closely with our partners, including the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and Honolulu County first responders, to support developing search and rescue efforts.”

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The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the island of Oʻahu Friday. The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management issued mandatory evacuations for communities in Waialua and Haleʻiwa following heavy rainfall and flooding across Oʻahu.