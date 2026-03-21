Evacuation advisory upgraded to Warning for Lahaina areas due to flood threat

Screenshot of County of Maui pumping.

Maui Emergency Management Agency at 11:16 a.m. today, March 21, 2026, UPGRADED advisories to evacuation WARNINGS for Wahikuli and Leialiʻi areas below Ka Laʻi Ola in Lahaina due to nearby retention basins nearing capacity. Other new zones in this area were placed under ADVISORY. Warnings and advisories are NOT mandatory evacuation orders.

County of Maui contracted crews have been actively working through the night into the morning to redirect overflow by pumping water from the retention basins to help keep levels safe. Lahaina Civic Center was opened as a shelter as of March 20.

To view whether your neighborhood is under MEMA evacuation warning or advisory, visit Genasys Protect app at protect.genasys.com.

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Iao and Kihei areas remain under MEMA evacuation WARNING. Other vulnerable areas around Maui County remain under evacuation ADVISORY, including places in Molokaʻi, Lahaina, South Maui and East Maui.

There are three types of Genasys evacuation messages:

ADVISORY: Be on alert and follow County recommendations. Follow instructions from officials and stay informed. Flood evacuations need only to move to higher ground in your area; moving short distances to nearby shelters or nearby higher ground out of flood zones will prevent being stuck on fragile or crowded roadways.

WARNING: Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with livestock and pets, may consider leaving early.

ORDERS: Mandatory evacuations due to imminent threat to life and/or property. Leave now.

Storm update:

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National Weather Service (NWS) has Molokaʻi under flash flood warning until 12:45 p.m. today and Maui under flood advisory until 1 p.m. today. Maui County remains under NWS flood watch through Sunday, March 22, 2026, due to a second, lesser kona storm. Because of the first kona storm, flood-impacted areas — South Maui, ‘Īao, Upper Kula, East Maui, Molokaʻi and Lahaina — are more vulnerable to significant flooding, even with less rain.

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More information:

For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/and subscribe to Genasys Protect and MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.