Hawaiian Council launches Kākoʻo Oʻahu and $100,000 matching campaign to support flood impacted communities

In response to the devastating flooding and storm impacts affecting communities across Hawaiʻi, where early estimates indicate damages could exceed $1 billion, the Hawaiian Council announced today it has launched Kākoʻo Oʻahu, a donation campaign to support individuals and families impacted by the severe weather events that began last week.

The Kākoʻo Oʻahu initiative will address evolving needs, including housing stability services, direct financial assistance, and other critical support for impacted communities. To maximize community impact, the Hawaiian Council will match every donation, dollar-for-dollar, up to $100,000, doubling the resources available for relief and recovery efforts.

“This is a time for our community to come together,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of the Hawaiian Council. “It is our kuleana to care for one another, and right now, so many families have been displaced, homes have been damaged, and communities are facing immediate needs. The path to recovery begins now — it cannot wait.”

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All donations are tax-deductible. Funds will directly support impacted individuals and families, with a portion allocated to the administrative and operational capacity required to deliver services effectively and at scale. Individuals and organizations interested in supporting Kākoʻo Oʻahu can visit www.hawaiiancouncil.org to donate.

Contributions may also be mailed to:

Hawaiian Council

91-1270 Kinoiki Street, Bldg. 1

Kapolei, HI 96707

Check Memo: Kākoʻo Oʻahu

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Following the 2023 Maui wildfires, the Hawaiian Council launched the Kākoʻo Maui initiative, providing critical financial assistance, housing support, and pathways to recovery for families. That experience will help guide the organization’s response to the current flooding impacts.

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Lewis added, “Through Kākoʻo Maui, the Hawaiian Council witnessed the strength of the lāhui. That same commitment is guiding our response today as Oʻahu begins to recover from these recent storms.”

The Hawaiian Council also extends its deepest mahalo to first responders and emergency personnel who have been working tirelessly throughout this catastrophic storm to keep our communities safe. The organization also recognizes and commends the many community members who have stepped up to help their neighbors, reflecting the strength and resilience of Hawaiʻi in times of need.

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For more information or to donate, visit www.hawaiiancouncil.org.