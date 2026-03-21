HECO 1:30 p.m. update: Power restoration process now underway on Oʻahu’s North Shore

Flooding on Oʻahu. PC: Honolulu Fire Department

1:30 p.m. update: Power restoration process now underway on Oʻahu’s North Shore



Hawaiian Electric has started assessing some of the circuits that were proactively turned off due to flooding in the North Shore area of Oʻahu. Lines and equipment need to be checked for any damage and repairs will need to be completed before electricity can be turned on for customers.

Crews will first check the Waialua Substation, which provides power through and beyond the evacuation zone. Because this substation needed to be de-energized yesterday for the safety of those in the flooded area, all customers served by that substation had their electricity turned off.

Once the substation is cleared of any floodwater, debris or damage, power lines that deliver electricity from the substation to the Waimea, Kuilima/Turtle Bay and Kawailoa areas, which are outside the evacuation zone, will also need to pass safety inspection. If there is no damage, those lines may be re-energized so about 2,200 customers in those areas can receive power. Hawaiian Electric personnel will then continue inspections and restoring other areas as soon as it is safe to do so.

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All customers in the impacted area, including evacuees returning to their property or residents who did not leave their homes in the evacuation zone, should:

Make sure electrical outlets are clear of any water and then shut off the main breaker

Wait for Hawaiian Electric to announce it is safe to turn on the main breaker

Call Hawaiian Electric’s Trouble Line at 1-855-304-1212 to report any damage to power lines or poles around their home Downed power lines may be energized and dangerous. For your safety, stay at least 30 feet or more away from downed power lines. Read more about downed power line safety on the company’s website.



Customers on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and in Maui County should also remain prepared for the possibility of new outages due to ongoing heavy rain and wind from the latest storm still impacting the state. As of 1:30 p.m.:

Maui County : As the latest storm is moving across the county, about 170 customers are without power.

: As the latest storm is moving across the county, about 170 customers are without power. Hawai ʻ i Island : About 230 customers are out of power, mostly in the Puna area. Restoration work today is focused on Upper & Lower Puna as well as in Wood Valley and Kapapala Ranch.

: About 230 customers are out of power, mostly in the Puna area. Restoration work today is focused on Upper & Lower Puna as well as in Wood Valley and Kapapala Ranch. Oʻahu: Roughly 6,500 customers are without electricity, including 6,400 in the North Shore area.