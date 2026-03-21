Maui Surf Forecast for March 22, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|7-10
|7-10
|6-8
|West Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|Weather
|Cloudy. Occasional showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. Occasional showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:27 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:38 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A northerly swell is peaking today, and is producing borderline advisory- level surf for north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu as of this afternoon. This will continue into the evening hours before slowly declining overnight. As such, a High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for north facing shores for Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu until 6AM Sunday. Additionally, a slight bump is expected from a small, building west-northwest swell that will peak Sunday.
A small south swell is slowly declining and will continue to trend down through the rest of the weekend into early next week. Smaller surf is expected along south facing shores through the remainder of the week. Surf along east-facing shores remains elevated due to wrap from the north swell, and will be near HSA thresholds. This swell will slowly diminish through the rest of the weekend as well.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com