Maui Surf Forecast for March 22, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 7-10 7-10 6-8 West Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Occasional showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 04:36 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 10:37 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 03:33 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Cloudy. Occasional showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 10:14 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 05:31 PM HST. Sunrise 6:27 AM HST. Sunset 6:38 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A northerly swell is peaking today, and is producing borderline advisory- level surf for north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu as of this afternoon. This will continue into the evening hours before slowly declining overnight. As such, a High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for north facing shores for Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu until 6AM Sunday. Additionally, a slight bump is expected from a small, building west-northwest swell that will peak Sunday.

A small south swell is slowly declining and will continue to trend down through the rest of the weekend into early next week. Smaller surf is expected along south facing shores through the remainder of the week. Surf along east-facing shores remains elevated due to wrap from the north swell, and will be near HSA thresholds. This swell will slowly diminish through the rest of the weekend as well.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.