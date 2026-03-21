Statewide updates on kona low weather event

Oʻahu North Shore flooding drone footage (3.20.26). PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Law Enforcement.

The state of Hawaiʻi departments and federal partners have been actively working throughout the second kona low weather event that hit Hawaiʻi, to assist with cleanup on O‘ahu and preparing as the kona low approaches the eastern Hawaiian Islands today through Sunday.

Department of Health updates:

No reports of catastrophic injuries

Statewide hospital bed capacity remained within normal limits

Hospital and Healthcare Facility Impacts

O‘ahu:

Kahuku Medical Center: Remains open, closed Hale‘iwa outpatient clinic due to hazards.

Queen’s Health System: Queen’s Kahi Mohala: Relocated 18 psychiatric patients to Queen’s Manamana due to flooding/dam failure concerns. Kahi Mohala closed; no delays in psychiatric transfers statewide. Queen’s Wahiawā: Water intrusion into two Emergency Department (ED) rooms, but no operational impact.

Queen’s Medical Center (Main): Received 10 non-critical hypothermia patients early in the event.

Adventist Health Castle: Water damage reported, but no closures or delays.

Wai‘anae Coast Comprehensive Health Center: Emergency department open, but 24/7 clinics closed for safety.

Ko‘olauloa Community Health Center: Clinics in Kahuku and Hau‘ula closed due to severe flooding and staff evacuations.

Maui:

Kula Hospital: The only hospital with major constraints. Emergency Department closed; relocating 99 patients over two days. Hawai‘i National Guard on standby for possible interisland evacuation.



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Lāna‘i:

Lāna‘i Community Hospital: Staffing impacted due to weather and canceled flights, but current on-island staffing sufficient. Monitoring closely along with Moloka‘i General Hospital.

Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i Island:

No operational impacts reported; facilities operating at enhanced monitoring.

Emergency Medical Services and Air Medical Transport

Air Medical:

Remained fully operational; 0 patient holds statewide.

No storm-related transport failures; normal emergency flight operations.

911 / EMS:

Twice-daily coordination with county EMS chiefs.

Honolulu EMS: Most impacted, assisting with numerous rescues and evacuations.

One ambulance lost to flooding; crew safe; backup unit deployed.

Anticipate increased EMS demand on North Shore during recovery phase.

DOH has reached out to five states, who are standing by to provide support as needed.

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Public Health Actions:

Coordinating with DOE regarding clean-up guidance due to flooding and sediment contamination at Konawaena Schools.

Monitoring and compliance regarding water quality management from flooding.

Deployed two public health nurse and Medical Reserve Corps teams to O‘ahu shelters for first aid and assessments.

Behavioral Health team of five personnel conducting shelter rounds for crisis and distress support.

Ongoing public health messaging warning keiki and young adults to stay out of contaminated floodwater.

Monitoring for waterborne disease, sanitation issues and preparing for recovery-phase threats: Drinking water safety Air quality Food handling Vector control (mosquitoes, rodents) Coordination with ESF-10 for environmental hazards and brown water issues.



Active Brown Water Advisories:

All of island of Oʻahu

All of island of Maui

All of island of Kauaʻi

Hawaiʻi Island: From Ki‘ilae Bay, South to Kalae point (South Point) From ʻAlula Beach (Dog Beach), South to Hōnaunau Bay From Pauoa Bay, South to Honokōhau Harbor From Pololū Valley, South to Holoholokai Beach Park



Sewage Spills:

Puha Stream and Waimānalo Bay Beach Park, O‘ahu

Ahuimanu stream, O‘ahu

Nu‘upia Pond, O‘ahu

Near 2527 Kalihi Street, O‘ahu

Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, O‘ahu

Kawa Stream near the Kāne‘ohe Tunnel Influent Facility, O‘ahu

111 California Ave, O‘ahu

580 Lunalilo Home Road, O‘ahu

Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) updates:

Dam Safety

Dam Safety team is continuing follow up actions with dam owners to ensure safe operations of their facilities including coordinating any repairs and making modifications to their response plans.

Dam Safety Program will be working on further development of real-time monitoring capabilities.

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Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR):

DOBOR staffers are continuing to monitor the debris coming down the Ala Wai Canal. Maintenance team assessed the canal this morning report no major problems.

Will continue to monitor the debris trap at the mouth of the Ala Wai Canal. Staff is on standby for any emergency developments.

Administrators are working to get a contractor with containers to remove all of the debris that has been stored on land from last storm.

DOBOR continues to work with boat owners to remove grounded vessels in various places around the state.

Out of an abundance of caution and public safety, DOBOR canceled all marine event permits that were originally approved for this weekend on Oʻahu.

Division of Conservation Resources Enforcement (DOCARE)

Oʻahu based DOCARE officers are demobilized from the Waialua rescue operation and are standing by for further assignment.

DOCARE stands ready to assist the counties, if requested.

Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW)

DOFAW personnel will initiate damage and safety assessments on Monday.

Anticipating many trees down on trails, and trails and roads washed out by water damage.

Due to hazardous conditions, the public is strongly urged to avoid forested and coastal areas.

Anticipated impacts include rising stream levels, flash flooding, falling trees and branches, storm surge and high surf.

DOFAW recommends staying away from outdoor areas that may be exposed to hazards such as flooding, rockfalls, landslides and unstable vegetation.

Emergency response and rescue operations in these areas may be delayed due to dangerous conditions.

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State Parks:

The County of Maui’s Kepaniwai Park and the State of Hawaiʻi’s ʻĪao Valley State Monument are closed due to the severe weather forecast. PC: Wendy Osher

All state parks on Oʻahu closed till Monday until safety and damage assessment can be made.

Tree contractors are still working on fallen tree removals from the first kona low storm (March 10-13, 2026).

Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM):

Emergency Stream Channel Work. PC: DLNR

CWRM has received reports of unauthorized stream channel alterations occurring on various islands.

Such unpermitted work can threaten public safety by worsening flooding and diverting flood waters onto neighboring properties.

The commission reminds landowners and operators to follow emergency authorization procedures if they need to perform substantial stream channel work, or for any stream channel work using heavy machinery.

For more information see: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/blog/2026/03/20/nr26-29/

Department of Law Enforcement updates :

DLE drones and DLE drone pilots assisted to identify search and rescue operations and assisted in identifying storm damaged property, structures and flooded areas/roads.

DLE sheriff patrols supported HPD in efforts to evacuate Waialua communities.

DLE sheriffs assisted in providing security for storm shelters and helping with the arrival of evacuees.

Department of Transportation updates:

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation started work before the arrival of the first Kona Low system, clearing drainage culverts, trimming trees near power lines and along highways. As the storm hit the islands, crews, including HDOT contractors across the state, continued working as long as conditions allowed for safety and will continue to affect repairs.

HDOT Airports

Kawaihapai (Dillingham) Airfield is closing to all except military and emergency operations through Tuesday, March 24, in support of storm-related search and rescue efforts.

HDOT Harbors

While there have been some storm-related impacts at some of the harbors HDOT operates, none has affected operations. Harbors continue to run normally.

HDOT Highways

Honolulu

H-1 westbound (WB) drainage culvert above the Pali off-ramp and Punchbowl on-ramp from the first Kona low event, contractor expects to finish today (3/21).

H-1 WB, leaning retaining wall past Aʻala overpass, HDOT will address tonight; closure of two right lanes will be required.

H-1 WB beneath Liliha Street, cracks in the shotcrete slope to be repaired tomorrow (3/22), requiring the closure of one right lane.

ʻAiea

Three slides in slopes above Kamehameha Highway, WB between ‘Aiea Access Road and Dixie Grill.

Windward Oʻahu

Kailua

Sinkhole at Mokapu Boulevard and Oneawa Street; repair has been completed.

The left lanes in both directions have reopened for drivers following the March 20 landslides on Kalanianaʻole Highway between Kapaʻa Quarry Road and Castle Junction.

A detour has been established for motorists following a culvert washing out and undercutting the roadway at Kiʻonaʻole Road in Kāneʻohe.

Central Oʻahu

Wahiawā

Planning is underway for repairs to the sidewalk on Kamehameha Highway at Karsten Thot Bridge.

Waipiʻo

HDOT closed the northbound lane of Kamehameha Highway north of Kīpapa Bridge to protect motorists from a rockfall hazard.

HDOT is aware of and planning to address a reported landslide on Kamehameha Highway near Waipuka Place.

North Shore

Monitoring the Wahiawā Dam for the ability to reopen Farrington Highway between Nāluāhi and Kaukonahua Roads.

Waimea Bay slope stabilization along Kamehameha Highway continues to be addressed; long-term planning in the works.

Leeward Coast

Waiʻanae

Pothole on Farrington Highway, eastbound (EB) near Hakimo Road was being fixed this morning.

HDOT is addressing a drainage issue and a washed-out section of road along Farrington Highway EB at Keaʻau Homestead Road.

Maui County

Flooding on Honoapiʻilani Highway between the Lahaina Civic Center and Kāʻanapali Parkway. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

Maui

HDOT contractor is expected to work through the weekend on Crater Road to repair to a damaged culvert at mile marker 7. The work area is from mile marker 2.5 to Haleakalā National Park.

Crew has responded to address hazardous rocks and mud on Honoapiʻilani Highway and its intersection with Halelo Street, mauka of Kāʻanapali Parkway.

A running list of additional Maui traffic advisories for Saturday, March 21, are posted HERE.

Molokaʻi

HDOT crew has responded to mud and water on Kamehameha V Highway between mile markers 3 and 4.

Kamehameha V Highway is closed from mile marker 7.4 to 12; HDOT crew will address when police permit access.

Lānaʻi

HDOT crew is monitoring ponding on Manele Road from mile marker 8 to 9.

Hawaiʻi County

Roadway repairs from the March 13-15 kona low are scheduled on Highway 11 from MP 65 to 66, vicinity of Kaalualu Road to Kono Hiki Street beginning Tuesday, March 24 within a single lane closure.

US Coast Guard updates

Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry and Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock are currently on scene off the north shore of O‘ahu. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane is currently patrolling offshore between Maui, Lāna‘i and Kaho‘olawe, ready to respond if needed. An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducted overflights in the vicinity of Waialua and Hale‘iwa, assessing the scene and searching for any signs of distress.

All ports in Hawai‘i are currently open and fully operational. Please check the U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Center for port status updates.

The Coast Guard has not received any confirmed reports of people in the water.

Coast Guard and Navy aircrews rescued seven people and one dog during flash floods on O‘ahu Friday.

After receiving a report of stranded people in distress at around 10:25 a.m. Friday, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders coordinated the response of an MH-60 Seahawk helicopter crew from Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37. The helicopter crew rescued five people and one dog from a rooftop in the vicinity of Waialua and brought them safely to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawai‘i.

At approximately 4 p.m. Friday, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point rescued two people stranded near Yokohama Bay. The man and woman had been stranded due to the washed-out road and had written SOS in the sand. During an overflight of the area, the Coast Guard helicopter crew spotted the message, hoisted the pair and transported them to Air Station Barbers Point.

Active Duty US Army updates:

Oʻahu flooding. (3.20.26) PC: Honolulu Fire Department

The US Army Hawai‘i and the 25th Infantry Division are fully postured to support the state of Hawai‘i’s response to the Kona Low storm. At the state’s request, the US Army provided a medium tactical vehicle to the ‘Aikahi Fire Station to assist with high-water evacuation efforts on March 20. Additionally, there’s a company-sized Immediate Response Force on standby, comprising more than 120 Tropic Lightning Soldiers with expertise in mobility, logistics and search and rescue.

On the morning of 20 March, US Army Hawai‘i and the 25th Infantry Division responded to immediate requests from the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, working side-by-side with local first responders.

Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency has established a kona low resources page. This webpage will continue to be updated. For more information, visit ready.hawaii.gov/konalow.

Department of Business Economic Development and Tourism updates: