Ulana Terrace, banana Mac nut pancakes. PC: The Ritz Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua’s Easter Sunday Brunch takes place on April 5, 2026. The resort invites guests and the local community to the Ulana Terrace to celebrate with an inspired ocean-view brunch experience featuring elevated cuisine, chef stations, and festive activities for all ages.

Easter celebration. PC: The Ritz Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

Date: Sunday, April 5

Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: Ulana Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Experience Includes: Easter brunch buffet, chef action stations, desserts, Easter Bunny appearance, photo booth, live music by Eric Gilliom, and local vendor marketplace.

Reservations: Available via OpenTable or by calling 808-665-7089. Kamaʻāina receive 20% off with valid Hawaiʻi ID.

The Easter Brunch menu highlights fresh Hawai‘i ingredients and global influences crafted by the resort’s culinary team:

Starters & Cold Selections – Guests will enjoy Heirloom Beet Smoked Salmon with herbed cream cheese, a Mediterranean-inspired Mezze Platter, seasonal parfaits, and an expansive Cheese & Charcuterie display. The Seafood Ice Glow features Poached Shrimp, Shucked Oysters, White Fish Ceviche, and Ahi Tuna Poke.

– Guests will enjoy Heirloom Beet Smoked Salmon with herbed cream cheese, a Mediterranean-inspired Mezze Platter, seasonal parfaits, and an expansive Cheese & Charcuterie display. The Seafood Ice Glow features Poached Shrimp, Shucked Oysters, White Fish Ceviche, and Ahi Tuna Poke. Seasonal Salads – Selections include Heirloom Beet & Citrus, Spring Greens with Mint Vinaigrette, Little Gem Caesar, and Strawberry & Avocado.

– Selections include Heirloom Beet & Citrus, Spring Greens with Mint Vinaigrette, Little Gem Caesar, and Strawberry & Avocado. Brunch Entrées & Hot Selections – Menu highlights include Quiche Lorraine, Eggs Royal, Ora King Salmon with Sauce Vierge, 48-Hour Braised Short Ribs, Cha Masala Chickpea & Butternut Curry, and classic breakfast accompaniments.

– Menu highlights include Quiche Lorraine, Eggs Royal, Ora King Salmon with Sauce Vierge, 48-Hour Braised Short Ribs, Cha Masala Chickpea & Butternut Curry, and classic breakfast accompaniments. Chef Action Stations – Guests can enjoy omelets prepared to order, a Raclette Station with fingerling potatoes and bacon lardons, and a Vermont Maple-Glazed Spiral Ham carved to order.

– Guests can enjoy omelets prepared to order, a Raclette Station with fingerling potatoes and bacon lardons, and a Vermont Maple-Glazed Spiral Ham carved to order. Desserts – The dessert station features Blueberry Cheesecake, Triple Chocolate Mousse, Lemon Cupcakes with Lavender Buttercream, Pineapple Carrot Cake, Warm Sticky Bun Pull-Apart Bundt, Croissant Bread Pudding, and a Malasada Action Station with guava crème.

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In addition to the culinary offerings, guests can enjoy island grooves by Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning musician Eric Gilliom and a variety of family-friendly festivities, including an Easter Bunny appearance, a photo booth, and a local vendor marketplace featuring Maui artisans and makers.

Pool aerial. PC: The Ritz Carlton Maui, Kapalua.