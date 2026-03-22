County of Maui kona storm 2 recap: Update 1 p.m., March 22, 2026

Lahaina sinkholes from kona storm. PC: County of Maui.

Storm Update:

National Weather Service’s flood watch tied to kona storm 2 expires this afternoon for Maui County. Kona storm 2 began Thursday night and brought significant flooding to Molokaʻi, West Maui and Wailuku, which were vulnerable after last week’s kona storm 1.

MEMA evacuation warnings, advisories:

Warnings and advisories are NOT orders. Areas currently under Maui Emergency Management Agency evacuation WARNING are some neighborhoods in Molokaʻi, Lahaina, Kīhei and ʻĪao Valley, as well as Wailuku along ʻĪao River, and Wahikuli and Leali‘I neighborhoods below Ka La‘i Ola due to retention basin level monitoring. Areas under ADVISORY are portions of South Maui, Molokaʻi, Lahaina and East Maui.

To view whether your neighborhood is under MEMA evacuation WARNING or ADVISORY, visit Genasys Protect app at protect.genasys.com.

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There are three types of MEMA evacuation messages via Genasys:

ADVISORY: Be on alert and follow County recommendations. Follow instructions from officials and stay informed. Flood evacuations need only to move to higher ground in your area; moving short distances to nearby shelters or nearby higher ground out of flood zones will prevent being stuck on fragile or crowded roadways.

WARNING: Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with livestock and pets, may consider leaving early.

ORDERS: Mandatory evacuations due to imminent threat to life and/or property. Leave now.

Shelters:

MEMA, County of Maui Parks and Recreation and the American Red Cross began opening shelters, March 20, ahead of kona storm 2 impacts. Length of shelter operations will depend on the severity of the weather. Additional shelter locations may open if needed. Eighty-two people utilized shelters overnight.

Shelter locations are:

Molokaʻi: Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center, 90 Ainoa St., Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi. Temporary Evacuation Point at Kilohana Recreation Center, 334 E. Kamehameha V Highway, Ualapue Park, Kaunakakai

South Maui: South Maui Community Park Gym, 1501 Līloa Drive

East Maui: Hāna High School Cafeteria, 4111 Hāna Highway, Hāna

West Maui: Lahaina Civic Center, 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina

Central Maui: Baldwin High School, 1650 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Wailuku

County closures:

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After Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi landfills closed March 21 due to severe weather impacts, they are scheduled to reopen for normal hours and days starting Tuesday, according to Department of Environmental Management.

Waiehu Municipal Golf Course and all County playing fields are closed today, March 21, due to flooding and weather impacts, according to DPR.

Water conservation advisory:

Department of Water Supply advises all residents and visitors on Maui and Molokaʻi to conserve water as a precaution during the kona storm 2. Limiting nonessential water use will help maintain water service reliability in the event of power or electronic disruptions or additional storm-related damage. Limit nonessential water use until NWS flood watch expires this afternoon. Sign up for DWS News Flash notifications at https://www.mauicounty.gov/list.aspx.

Road advisories:

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A running list of closures is posted>> HERE.

Travel on Hāna Highway into East Maui is limited to emergency vehicles, essential workers and local traffic due to ongoing repair work and dangerous conditions. MPD has checkpoint enforcement from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily on Hāna Highway. Haleakalā National Park’s summit remains closed, according to the National Park Service. The public is urged not to attempt travel into these areas until further notice. Treat any traffic light that is out or malfunctioning as a four-way stop. Do not attempt to travel through moving water.

Road closures:

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For updates on County of Maui road closures, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/roadclosures or download the Genasys Protect app at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.

County Response:

Mayor Richard Bissen signed an emergency proclamation on March 19 that lets the County access state and federal assistance and streamline procedures to quickly deploy resources, personnel and services if needed. County Emergency Operations Center went into activation, March 20. Emergency departments have been responding to this storm while conducting emergency repairs from the last storm. MEMA is conducing drone assessments of impacts around the County.

More information:

For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/and subscribe to Genasys Protect and MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.