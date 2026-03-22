Maui traffic advisories, Sunday, March 22: Multiple road closed due to flooding, sinkhole in Lahaina

Honoapiʻilani Highway (3.22.26) PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

Travel on Hāna Highway into East Maui is limited to emergency vehicles, essential workers and local traffic due to ongoing repair work and dangerous conditions. MPD has checkpoint enforcement from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily on Hāna Highway. Haleakalā National Park’s summit remains closed, according to the National Park Service. The public is urged not to attempt travel into these areas until further notice. Treat any traffic light that is out or malfunctioning as a four-way stop. Do not attempt to travel through moving water.

There is a broken culvert at Mile 12.5 of the Kamehameha V Hwy on Molokaʻi. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

Below is an ongoing list of traffic advisories:

Sunday, March 22, 2026:

(2:17 p.m., March 22, 2026) Kahekili Hwy is now OPEN from Maka’ala Drive to Waiehu Beach Road.

(1:51 p.m., March 22, 2026) Kahekili Hwy., from Waiheʻe School / Kahakuloa bound is now OPEN.

(1:47 p.m., March 22, 2026) Holopuni Road at Pulehu Road is now OPEN.

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(1:42 p.m., March 22, 2026) Liloa St. is closed from N. Niheu Place to Kana Place in Lahaina due to multiple sink holes. Barricades are in place.

Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) recently placed certain Kelawea Mauka III neighborhoods above the bypass in Lahaina on evacuation advisory due to potential vehicle inaccessibility from new and worsening roadway sinkholes from kona storm 2. PC: County of Maui

(1:30 p.m., March 22, 2026): Crews are pumping water from the shoulders and road on Honoapiʻilani Hwy. on the “Pali” section of the road along with near the Lahaina Bypass. Motorists are asked to slow down and drive with caution.

(12:56 p.m., March 22, 2026) Crater Road at Kekaulike Ave. (Mile 2.5) is closed.

(12:15 p.m., March 22, 2026): Kamehameha V Highway on Molokaʻi remains closed from Mile 0.5 to 10, as crews continue to make further checks beyond Mile 10. Crews are currently clearing a major slide at Mile 7.5. There is a broken culvert at Mile 12.5.

(8:19 a.m., March 22, 2026): Kamehameha V Highway from Kapaʻakea Loop heading eastward is closed due to flooding, mud and debris.

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(7:30 a.m., March 22, 2026): Kamehameha V Highway between Miles 0 and 10 impassible due to 1 to 2 feet of water. Crews cannot get past Mile 10 to assess due to deeper flooding water. Crews are monitoring the situation. Motorists should stay out of the area.

(6:12 a.m., March 22, 2026) Lower Kula Road is now OPEN between 5321 and 5360 Lower Kula Road.

(6:13 a.m., March 22, 2026) Haleakalā Crater Road is now OPEN from Kekaulike Ave.

Saturday, March 21, 2026

Flooding on Honoapiʻilani Highway between the Lahaina Civic Center and Kāʻanapali Parkway. (12:59 p.m., March 21, 2026) PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

(11:59 p.m., March 21, 2026): Lono Ave / W Kamehameha Ave – Intersection closed due to flooding.

(11:58 p.m., March 21, 2026): Puʻunēnē Ave / E Wākea Ave – Intersection closed due to flooding

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(7:58 p.m., March 21, 2026): Liloa St/N Laʻalo St in Lahaina is completely closed with BARRICADES due to a large sink hole that has expanded.

(7:18 p.m., March 21, 2026): E Waikō Rd/Waiʻale is closed – with traffic being diverted up to Honoapiʻilani Hwy due to Kūihelani Hwy being closed.

(5:33 a.m., March 22, 2026): Now OPEN. (7:07 p.m., March 21, 2026): Kūihelani Hwy is closed in both directions between Maui Lani Pkwy and Honoapiʻilani Hwy due to fast moving water.

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(7:03 p.m., March 21, 2026): Honoapiʻilani Hwy is now open on the “Pali” section of the road from Māʻalaea Boat Harbor. It was closed earlier to Lahaina bound traffic only. The area is now open in both directions.

(7:47 p.m., March 21, 2026) Now OPEN. (7 p.m., March 21, 2026): Honoapiʻilani Hwy is closed to north bound traffic from the area of DT Fleming due to landslides. Please be advised cones have been placed on the northbound lane where the landslides are. Drive with caution in the area.

(6:21 p.m., March 21, 2026): Keawe Street in Lahaina is currently open both ways; however, please drive with caution due to mud and sediment from earlier.

(5:12 p.m., March 21, 2026): Traffic signal is dark at the intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway and Kuikahi Drive. An electrician is en route. Please treat as a four way stop.

(4:40 p.m., March 21, 2026) Road Closure ʻĪao Valley Rd is closed at 220 Iao Valley Rd due to the river flowing across.

(4:29 p.m., March 21, 2026) Honoapiʻilani Hwy is closed to Lahaina bound traffic only from Māʻalaea Boat Harbor (Old Buzz’s Wharf).

(7:53 p.m., March 21, 2026) Now OPEN. (4:25 p.m, March 21, 2026) Honoapiʻilani Hwy closed between Hōkiokio and Kai Hele Kū St. due to flooding. Traffic is being diverted in the area of Olowalu dump, onto the old debris removal road then the bypass due to flooding.

(4:15 p.m., March 21, 2026) Road Closure Honoapiilani Hwy closed between Hōkiokio and Kai Hele Kū St. due to flooding.

(4:12 p.m., March 21, 2026) Kahekili Hwy is closed between Makaʻala Dr. and Waiehu Beach Rd. due to flooding.

(3:54 p.m., March 21, 2026) A large sinkhole has been reported at the intersection of Liloa Street and Laʻalo Street in the Kilawea subdivision in Lahaina. The intersection is currently closed. Avoid the area.

(3:40 p.m., March 21, 2026) Puʻunēnē Ave./ W. Kauaʻi St. in Kahului is closed due to flooding.

(3:38 p.m., March 21, 2026) Puʻunēnē Ave,/ Hololea St. in Kahului is closed due to flooding.

(3:35 p.m, March 21, 2026) Wākea Ave./ Hoʻohana St. in Kahului is closed due to flooding.

(3:29 p.m., March 21, 2026) Hāna Hwy./ Hanakai St. is closed to Hanakai/ Alamaha St. in Kahului due to flooding.

(1:27 p.m., March 21, 2026) Rocks and debris blocking both lanes at MM 33 on Honoapiʻilani Highway in the vicinity of Honolua Bay. A crew is enroute.

(11:56 a.m., March 21, 2026) Keawe St. in Lahaina is currently closed in both directions between Kupuohi St. and Kuhua St. due to flooding.

(11:53 a.m., March 21, 2026) Kahekili Hwy is closed from 2120 Kahekili to Kahakuloa bound traffic due to flooding.

(7:55 p.m., March 21, 2206) Now OPEN. (11:45 a.m., March 21, 2026) Kapunakea St./ Front St. in Lahaina is closed due to flooding.

(11:29 a.m., March 21, 2026) Kamehameha V Hwy at Mile Post 7 on Molokaʻi is closed to traffic due to heavy flooding, and debris on roadway.

(10:50 a.m., March 21, 2026) A crew is responding to a report of mud and debris coming onto the road at the intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway and Halelo Street, mauka of Kāʻanapali Parkway. A crew is enroute. Please avoid the area as police may close the road.

(7:56 a.m., March 21, 2026) Kamehameha Highway on Molokaʻi is closed between Mile 3 and 4 due to mud and water. A crew is on scene. Avoid the area.

(7:15 a.m., March 21, 2026) Road Closure: East Kuiaha Road is closed between 260 and 360 due to a downed tree.