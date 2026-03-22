HECO 9 a.m. update: Power restoration continues on Oʻahu’s North Shore; pocket outages in Hāna, Maui

North Shore, O’ahu flooding. (3.20.26) PC: Hawai’i Department of Law Enforcement.

9 a.m. update: Hawaiian Electric continues to restore power on Oʻahu’s North Shore

Hawaiian Electric crews continue to assess circuits that were proactively turned off Friday due to catastrophic flooding in the North Shore area of Oʻahu. Approximately 3,200 customers remain without power in the area. To ensure public safety, damage assessments and repairs must be completed before electricity can be turned on. Yesterday, crews restored power to 3,100 customers in Kawailoa, Kuilima/Turtle Bay and Waimea.

Customers on the North Shore who had their electricity turned off should:

Make sure electrical outlets are clear of any water and then shut off the main breaker

Wait for Hawaiian Electric to announce it is safe to turn on the main breaker

Call Hawaiian Electric’s Trouble Line at 1-855-304-1212 to report any damage to power lines or poles around their home Downed power lines may be energized and dangerous. For your safety, stay at least 30 feet or more away from downed power lines. Read more about downed power line safety on the company’s website.



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Customers on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and in Maui County should also remain prepared for the possibility of power outages due to ongoing weather conditions. As of 7:30 a.m.:

Maui County : About 100 customers are without power. Two crews are working in Hāna to address storm-related pocket outages.

: About 100 customers are without power. Two crews are working in Hāna to address storm-related pocket outages. Hawaiʻi Island : All major outages have been addressed, and crews are standing by to respond to new outages.

: All major outages have been addressed, and crews are standing by to respond to new outages. Oʻahu: Roughly 3,200 customers are without electricity in the North Shore area.

If electricity was restored in your neighborhood, but you do not have power, please check your main breaker before reporting your outage. Report outages to the Hawaiian Electric Trouble Lines: O‘ahu: 1-855-304-1212; Maui County: 1-855-304-8181, and Hawai‘i Island: 1-855-304-9191.