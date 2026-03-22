MEO announces updates to operations for Monday, March 23, due to kona storm 2

MEO Molokaʻi buses will not be running Monday, March 23, due to impacts from the Kona 2 storm over the weekend. Head Start preschools on Molokaʻi and Lahaina and the Molokaʻi office will be closed as well. PC: MEO

Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. announced updates to transportation and other operations countywide for Monday, March 23 – including shutdown of Molokaʻi operations – due to kona storm 2 impacts.

MEO Molokaʻi transportation services will be suspended. Head Start preschool and the Molokaʻi office, both located at 380 Kolapa Place in Kaunakakai, also will be closed following the heavy rain and other damage from the storm. Services will be reopened and modified as storm conditions and impacts are assessed.

MEO’s Wailuku office, located at 99 Mahalani St., will operate a regular 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. schedule. Maui Bus paratransit and Human Services transportation have returned to regular operations.

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MEO’s Hana branch office at 5060 Uakea Road will continue to provide modified transportation services within Hāna town only. Travel on Hāna Highway to East Maui is limited to emergency vehicles, essential workers and local traffic due to ongoing repair work and dangerous conditions.

The Hāna office anticipates resuming Kahului shuttle operations on Tuesday, March 24. For East Maui transportation reservations or questions, call 808-866-8925.

The MEO Head Start location in Lahaina will also be closed on Monday, March 23, due to storm impacts in West Maui. Head Start families will be notified of changes to operations on an ongoing basis.