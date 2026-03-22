Molokaʻi Flood Warning until 11:30 a.m., Lānaʻi Flood Advisory until 12:15 p.m., Maui Flood Watch until 6 p.m., Winter Storm Warning for Big Island summits

Satellite imagery (7 a.m., March 22, 2026) PC: NOAA/NWS.

Molokaʻi Flood Warning until 11:30 a.m.:

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Molokaʻi until 11:30 a.m. At 9:48 a.m., radar showed that heavy showers and thunderstorms have decreased in coverage and intensity, with the heaviest rain falling at a rate of up to 1 inch per hour over southeast Molokaʻi. While water levels have lowered in at Kawela Gulch and Hālawa Stream, emergency management reports that Kamehameha V Highway remains hazardous for travel east of Kaunakakai at Kapaʻakea Loop.

At 8:15 a.m., radar showed heavy showers and thunderstorms continuing to move over Molokaʻi. The most intense rainfall has been observed over southeast Molokaʻi, where rain is falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Water levels remain elevated in Kawela Gulch and Hālawa Stream. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

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At 7:20 a.m., radar showed heavy showers and thunderstorms moving over Molokaʻi. The most intense rainfall has been observed over southeast Molokaʻi, where rain is falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Water levels are elevated in Kawela Gulch and Hālawa Stream. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

At 6:06 a.m., radar showed heavy showers and thunderstorms moving over Molokai, with rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. A rapid rise in water has been measured at Kawela Gulch. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Lānaʻi Flood Advisory until 12:15 p.m.

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The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Lānaʻi until 12:15 p.m. At 9:13 a.m., radar showed heavy rain over over the island of Lānaʻi. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 1 inch per hour on saturated ground, which will produce rapid runoff. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Lānaʻi City, Mānele and Lānaʻi Airport.

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Flood Watch through Sunday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flooding Watch for Oʻahu, Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Kahoʻolawe and Hawaiʻi Island through this afternoon. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. A kona low, currently north of the islands, has drawn abundant moisture northward. Rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall are anticipated. The heaviest rain is expected to last through tonight. The public should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

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Winter Storm Warning for Big Island Summits until 6 p.m.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for the summits of the Big Island above 12,000 feet. A kona storm is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to the summits through this evening. Total snow accumulations up to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Light snow may linger tonight into Monday. Any travel plans to the summits should be postponed until the threat diminishes.