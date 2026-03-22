Most MEMA evacuation warnings and advisories for Maui County zones lifted Sunday night

Maui Emergency Management Agency LIFTED evacuation warnings and advisories for most zones throughout Maui County as of 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2026, due to improving kona storm conditions and dissipating threats.

Certain zones will remain under evacuation ADVISORIES due to concerns, such as significant flooding risk or worsening sink holes. Warnings and advisories are NOT orders.

To check whether your neighborhood is still under MEMA evacuation ADVISORY, visit Genasys Protect app at protect.genasys.com.

There are three types of MEMA evacuation messages via Genasys:

ADVISORY: Be on alert and follow County recommendations. Follow instructions from officials and stay informed. Flood evacuations need only to move to higher ground in your area; moving short distances to nearby shelters or nearby higher ground out of flood zones will prevent being stuck on fragile or crowded roadways.

WARNING: Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with livestock and pets, may consider leaving early.

ORDERS: Mandatory evacuations due to imminent threat to life and/or property. Leave now.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

National Weather Service (NWS) at 3 p.m. extended a flood watch for kona storm 2, saying moisture left from the departing kona low and a trough aloft will bring possible heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms tonight. However, NWS flash flood warnings expired earlier today.

For the latest weather information, visit NWS at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/and subscribe to MEMA alerts athttps://www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA.