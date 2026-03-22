Relief effort launched to support farmers impacted by kona low storms

North Shore, Oʻahu crops flooded (3.20.26) PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Law Enforcement

In response to the devastating impacts of recent kona low storms across the state, the Hawaiʻi Agricultural Foundation and the Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau Federation have launched a coordinated relief effort to support farmers, ranchers and agricultural producers affected by severe weather, flooding and prolonged heavy rains.

Over the past several weeks, farms across Oʻahu, Maui, and Hawaiʻi Island have experienced significant losses, including flooded fields, destroyed crops, impacted livestock and damaged infrastructure. Early estimates report more than $7 million in agricultural losses and over 1,000 acres of farmland affected, with additional impacts expected as assessments continue.

Donations collected through this joint effort will provide direct support to farmers most impacted by the kona low storms—helping them recover, rebuild, and restore food production for Hawaiʻi’s communities.

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“The damage we’re seeing across the state is significant, especially for small and family-run farms,” said Brian Miyamoto, Executive Director of the Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau Federation. “We’ve been on the ground with farmers in the days following these storms, and the need is real. Fields are underwater, crops are gone, and many are facing tough decisions about how to move forward. This support will make a meaningful difference in helping them get back on their feet.”

The Hawaiʻi Agricultural Foundation is working closely with HFBF to ensure funds are distributed efficiently and equitably to those most in need across the state.

“Hawaiʻi’s farmers are essential to our food security and our future,” said Denise Yamaguchi, Executive Director of the Hawaiʻi Agricultural Foundation. “Through our partnership with the Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau Federation, we are committed to getting resources directly to impacted farmers.”

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With additional storms and rainfall forecasted, both organizations emphasize that recovery will take time and sustained community support.

How to Help

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Community members, businesses, and partners are encouraged to support farmers impacted by the recent storms by making a donation.

Donate at: bit.ly/farmer-relief-fund

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In addition to financial contributions, residents are encouraged to support local farmers by purchasing Hawaiʻi-grown, raised and caught products.