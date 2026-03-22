The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset donates $1,000 to support Lahainaluna HS Athletics

Jon Conrad, Athletic Director at Lahainaluna High School, stands with Mariko Higashi, Past President of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, as they display donated gift cards in front of the freshly painted storage container. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset donated $1,000 to support the Lahainaluna High School Athletic Department.

In October 2023, the White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club of Washington state provided funding for shelving, storage bins, and essential supplies for the conversion of a shipping container into a resource room for the Lahainaluna High School Athletic Department.

This facility serves as a distribution center for athletic equipment to students in need. After two years of operation, the container required repainting, sealing, and the installation of a ventilation system. While labor for these improvements was generously donated by the Maui Painter’s Union, the paint needed to be purchased separately.

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In addition, athletic coaches buy non-perishable food for athletes when they travel to competitions. Many students are close to being food insecure, so this nourishment is essential for those competing. Rotary funding has enabled the coaching staff to use Costco Gift Cards to purchase food for their athletes on game days that involve travel.

This Youth Service project is among the numerous initiatives undertaken by the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset to actively engage members and contribute to the local community.

For further details about the Rotary Club, visit the club’s official website: www.rotarycluboflahainasunset.org or reach out to Public Image Chair Joanne Laird at mamalrd01@gmail.com.