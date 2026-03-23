Aloha United Way activates Community Relief Fund to support flood recovery in affected communities

Flooding on Oʻahu. PC: Honolulu Fire Department

Aloha United Way has activated its Community Relief Fund to provide support for those impacted by severe flooding on O‘ahu.

The fund will be distributed through trusted nonprofit partners and direct support strategies to help address urgent needs such as shelter, food and basic essentials while supporting ongoing recovery in affected communities.

Community members who would like to support relief efforts are encouraged to donate online to the AUW Community Relief Fund.

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Aloha United Way is also connecting residents to critical services through its 211 Statewide Helpline. Individuals in need of non-emergency assistance can dial 2-1-1 to connect with trained specialists for information and referrals to shelter, food, and recovery resources. Additional community resources are available through the Kūkulu Switchboard, which is updated regularly.

Aloha United Way is working closely with United Ways across the state, as well as government, nonprofits, and community leaders to support a unified response. They are leveraging real-time data from the 211 Statewide Helpline and Kūkulu Switchboard to understand emerging needs and direct support where it is needed most.

“Our community has always shown up for one another in times of need, and this moment is no different,” said Michelle Bartell, president and CEO of Aloha United Way. “The Community Relief Fund allows us to come together to support families impacted by the recent flooding, providing flexible resources to meet both urgent and longer-term recovery needs.”

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Aloha United Way will continue to share updates and ways to support recovery efforts as more information becomes available.