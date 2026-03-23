Kamalani elevates country-reggae fusion with ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi flip of Ella Langley’s hit ‘You Look Like You Love Me’

Rising star Kamalani is set to ignite the airwaves with her latest single, a stunning reimagining of Ella Langley’s viral country hit, “You Look Like You Love Me.” Shifting the track from the honky-tonk to the shoreline, Kamalani’s version infuses the flirtatious storytelling of the original with smooth Island Reggae rhythms and the poetic beauty of ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language).

While the original track gained fame for its spoken-word charm and outlaw country grit, Kamalani’s rendition transforms the narrative into a breezy, modern masterpiece. Produced at iVibes Hawaii studios with grammy award winning producer Michael Casil, the track features:

The Signature “Bubble”: A classic skank rhythm and heavy bassline that defines the heart of Island Reggae.

Bilingual Storytelling: Kamalani seamlessly weaves English verses with Hawaiian choruses, translating the iconic hook into a soulful expression of aloha.

A Bold Cross-Genre Flip: The track maintains the confident energy of Langley’s original while grounding it in the relaxed, backyard kanikapila atmosphere that local fans crave.

“I’ve always loved this song and the fun, conversational way it tells a story. Because ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi is my first language, it made me wonder what the song would sound like if it were told from a Hawaiian perspective,” said Kamalani. “Hawaiian music often shares a similar storytelling style— capturing feelings of love, connection, and those small moments between people through poetic lyrics and emotion. Reimagining this song in Hawaiian felt like a natural way to blend that country storytelling the way we would do with mele Hawaiʻi.”