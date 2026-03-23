Maui Surf Forecast for March 24, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 6-8 7-10 West Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 06:45 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 11:32 AM HST. Sunrise 6:25 AM HST. Sunset 6:38 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, short period north swell will gradually decline tonight, while a small west-northwest swell persists. A reinforcing pulse of medium period north-northeast swell will arrive on Tuesday, peak in the afternoon and at night, then decline Wednesday. Surf along north and exposed east facing shores may near High Surf Advisory levels during the peak. Another small west-northwest swell will arrive Thursday, peak Friday, then decline during the weekend. Aside from areas along east shores exposed to the northerly swell, short period energy from rebuilding trade winds will increase to near seasonal average Tuesday night and Wednesday, then hold into the weekend. A small south-southwest swell will decline Tuesday and fade Wednesday. A short-lived pulse of small south-southeast swell will be possible Wednesday through Friday, and a small south-southwest swell could arrive Friday into the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD