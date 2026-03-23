Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset partners with agencies for E-Opala recycling event

A free electronic waste (e-cycling) drop-off event will take place on Saturday, March 28, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Maui Family YMCA Westside Resource Center in Lahaina.

Sponsored by AAAA Rent-a-Space, the YMCA Westside Resource Center, and the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, this event offers residents a safe and responsible way to dispose of unwanted electronics and helps reduce landfill waste.

Items accepted as e-waste include batteries, phones, televisions, computers, printers, and toner cartridges. For more information or questions, call 1-808-669-5200.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 8 – 11 a.m.

8 – 11 a.m. Location: Maui Family YMCA Westside Resource Center, 226 Kupuohi St., Lahaina

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