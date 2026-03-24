Community-wide donation drive mobilized to support Molokaʻi flood recovery

In response to the recent flooding that has impacted families across Molokaʻi, a coalition of community organizations is coming together to launch a large-scale donation drive to support recovery efforts.

The donation drive will take place on Wednesday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot (next to Burger King). Community members are encouraged to drop off much-needed supplies and volunteer their time to help collect, sort, and prepare donations for transport to Molokaʻi.

This effort is being led in partnership with the Hawaiian Council, Lahaina Strong, Hawaiʻi Longshore Division, and Kākoʻo Haleakalā—all working together to ensure that aid reaches families in urgent need.

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“Our Molokaʻi ʻohana needs us right now,” said organizers. “This is a time for our community to come together, show up, and provide the basic resources families need to begin rebuilding.”

Supplies Needed:

Storage bins, containers, and coolers

Shovels and tools

Carpentry tools

Non-perishable food items

Cleaning supplies

Rubber boots and work gloves

Air mattresses

Wet/dry vacuums

Squeegee mops

First aid kits

Diapers and baby formula

Tarps

Heavy-duty trash bags

Lumber

Organizers are also calling on volunteers throughout the day to assist with organizing donations, loading supplies, and supporting logistics at the collection site.

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All donated items will be transported directly to the Molokaʻi Care Hui to assist families with immediate cleanup, safety, and basic living needs.

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Event Details:

Location: Kahului Shopping Center Parking Lot (next to Burger King)

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This is a critical moment for the community to step up and support Molokaʻi families as they recover from this devastating event.