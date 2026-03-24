Hawaiian Electric warns of scams targeting businesses on Oʻahu, Maui, including a prominent hotel in Waikīkī

PC: Hawaiian Electric

Hawaiian Electric is alerting customers to a string of scams mostly targeting businesses on Oʻahu and Maui that are likely connected, including an incident last week involving a man who approached the front desk of a Waikīkī hotel and warned that power would be shut off within an hour if payment was not made by calling “Hawaiian Electric.”

About 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, the suspect threatened disconnection and gave a phone number to front desk employees to call and make payment – 808-800-9551. It was the same phone number used in at least five other reported scam calls to local businesses in March.

“It’s troubling that someone was brazen enough to identify himself as a Hawaiian Electric employee and attempt to scam a well-known hotel in Waikīkī,” said Hawaiian Electric Security Manager Jonathon Grems. “It’s a good reminder for both residential and business customers to be vigilant and not fall victim to scams.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As a reminder, Hawaiian Electric employees do not go door-to-door collecting payment from customers. Company employees will not show up unannounced to collect a balance or inspect equipment inside your home. Call customer service to confirm Hawaiian Electric employees are visiting your home or business. Also, ask for proper identification if approached by those claiming to be from Hawaiian Electric.

The other incidents connected to the hotel case were phone scams. On March 5, a Maui store paid nearly $5,000 to the caller claiming to be from Hawaiian Electric. Using the same phone number as in the hotel case, the caller threatened disconnection unless payment was made using a QR code at a local Walmart store.

For acceptable forms of payment, visit hawaiianelectric.com/paymentoptions. To report scams, go to hawaiianelectric.com/reportfraud.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawaiian Electric offers the following tips: