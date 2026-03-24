Maui Flood Warning extended to 10:30 a.m.

Maui satellite imagery (5:25 a.m., March 24, 2026) PC: NOAA/NWS

Maui Flash Flood Warning extended to 10:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Warning for Maui until 10:30 a.m. At 7:16 a.m., radar showed heavy rain over east Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. The heaviest rain is falling over the Kaupō area. Additional heavy showers are expected through the morning. Flash flooding is ongoing.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Kīpahulu, Kaupō, Nāhiku, Hāna, Keʻanae, Haleakalā National Park, Wailua and Hāmoa.

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Maui Flash Flood Warning until 7:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 7:30 a.m. At 3:54 a.m., radar showed persistent heavy rain over the windward slopes of Haleakalā, with rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Streams have responded with water levels running high, particularly in the Hanawai and ʻOheʻo Gulch streams. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Kīpahulu, Kaupō, Keʻanae, Nāhiku, Kula, Makawao, Pukalani, Kēōkea, Huelo, Hāna, Hāliʻimaile, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, Paʻuwela, Haleakalā National Park, Wailua, Kailua and Hāmoa.

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The public is advised to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.