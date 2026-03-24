Maui Surf Forecast for March 25, 2026

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 08:37 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 12:44 PM HST. Sunrise 6:24 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A fading north-northwest swell will be overlapped by a reinforcing pulse of short to medium period north-northeast swell which will peak tonight and then decline Wednesday. The forerunners of another small northwest swell will arrive on Wednesday, with the medium period swell building to a peak on Thursday, before gradually declining through the weekend. For east facing shores, short period energy from rebuilding trades will increase to near seasonal averages tonight and Wednesday and then hold into the weekend. A small south-southwest swell will decline tonight into Wednesday. Small pulses of southerly swell continue to be possible through the rest of the week, which will keep small surf ongoing along south facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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