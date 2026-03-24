Several storm-impacted County parks, recreation facilities remain closed

The County of Maui’s Kepaniwai Park and the State of Hawaiʻi’s ʻĪao Valley State Monument are closed due to the severe weather forecast. PC: Wendy Osher

Several County of Maui parks and recreation facilities remain closed today, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, following assessments of damage in storm-impacted areas, according to the County Department of Parks and Recreation.

Closures include:

All ballfields in the Lānaʻi, East Maui, Hāna, and Molokaʻi districts

Ballfields in Central Maui, Wailuku, South Maui and West Maui are also closed, but will be reassessed at noon

Central Maui: Kanahā Beach Park, Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens

Upcountry: Kula Gym

East Maui: Lower Pāʻia Park

West Maui: Ukumehame Firing Range

Molokaʻi: Duke Maliu Park, Kaunakakai Ballpark, One Aliʻi Park, Kakahaiʻa Park, Kilohana Community Center, Hālawa Park, Papohaku Beach Park, Puʻu Hauʻoli Park

South Maui: Kīhei Aquatic Center, Kamaʻole Beach Park II, Ka Lae Pohaku, Kenolio Dog Park, Kalama Park, Mai Poina ʻOe Ia’u Park, Kalepolepo Park, Māʻalaea Haycraft Beach Park

West Maui facility closures will be determined pending assessments later today. West Maui ballfield schedules may change due to weather conditions.

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For general County parks and recreation information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.