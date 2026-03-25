Maui News

Maui firefighters respond to 15 incidents during second kona storm

By Wendy Osher
 March 25, 2026, 6:20 AM HST
* Updated March 25, 7:00 AM
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Swift water rescue of a motorist stranded after driving into high water on Malaihi Rd. on Saturday. PC: Maui Fire Department.

The Maui Fire Department responded to 15 incidents directly related to the Kona Storm 2 that affected the state over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to nine flood-related calls, five calls because of power outages, or power lines impacted by the storm, and one call for a building that was damaged on Molokaʻi due to strong winds.

Eleven people were rescued across Maui County, several the result of vehicles that had been driven into high water and the occupants became stranded, others the result of individuals being trapped in elevators during power outages.

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Crews also conducted a three-day search for a woman who got swept downstream at Wailuku River in ʻĪao near the Waiehu bridge on Saturday morning. Crews suspended the search on Tuesday afternoon.

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 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
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