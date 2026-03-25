Maui firefighters respond to 15 incidents during second kona storm

Swift water rescue of a motorist stranded after driving into high water on Malaihi Rd. on Saturday. PC: Maui Fire Department.

The Maui Fire Department responded to 15 incidents directly related to the Kona Storm 2 that affected the state over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to nine flood-related calls, five calls because of power outages, or power lines impacted by the storm, and one call for a building that was damaged on Molokaʻi due to strong winds.

Eleven people were rescued across Maui County, several the result of vehicles that had been driven into high water and the occupants became stranded, others the result of individuals being trapped in elevators during power outages.

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Crews also conducted a three-day search for a woman who got swept downstream at Wailuku River in ʻĪao near the Waiehu bridge on Saturday morning. Crews suspended the search on Tuesday afternoon.