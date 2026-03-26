Maui Weather Forecast for March 26, 2026





Photo Credit: Jeni Ji Cousins

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 62 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 74. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 79. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Lows 61 to 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 78. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 76 near the shore to around 61 near 5000 feet. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 66 near the shore to around 48 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 75 near the shore to around 60 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 77. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 64. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 76. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 56 at the visitor center to around 65 at the summit. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear with scattered showers. Lows 37 to 50. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 56 at the visitor center to around 62 at the summit. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 76 near the shore to around 61 near 5000 feet. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 66 near the shore to around 48 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 75 near the shore to around 60 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 67 to 74. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Lows around 61. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 67 to 73. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 64 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 62 to 79. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A drier and more stable trade wind pattern is expected into at least the middle of next week. Showers should be mostly focused along windward and mauka locations through the period. Nights will be cool in sheltered areas this weekend.

Discussion

Light trade wind showers were detected by radar this morning along windward and mauka areas. Satellite shows typical clouds expected for a trade wind pattern. Winds will continue to ease today before picking back up slightly through the weekend as a weak front moves through. This front will bring another shot of dry air to the region. Lowering dewpoints through Monday should allow for cool nights in most areas. Another plus from the dry air will be enhanced evaporation, helping to eliminate standing water from the recent flooding and perhaps aid in cleanup.

Aviation

Mostly dry and stable conditions with moderate northeast trade winds will prevail across the island chain over the next 24 h. Brief periods with MVFR CIGS/VSBYS are possible in passing showers, mainly for windward sites.

Marine

A low pressure system northeast of the islands and a high pressure system to the far northwest of the Hawaii region will keep northeasterly trade winds in the forecast through the week. Wind speeds will briefly ease through Friday, and the Small Craft Advisory was cancelled this morning. Fresh to strong trade winds bring a return of SCA conditions from Saturday into the first half of next week as high pressure builds north of the state.

A medium period swell will peak around 3 feet today before gradually declining through the weekend. For east facing shores, short period wind wave energy from northeasterly trade winds will hold into the weekend. Strengthening northeasterly winds this weekend and a swath of gales associated with a low around one thousand miles northeast of the islands will lead to the potential for high surf advisories along north and east facing shores from Sunday into early next week.

For south facing shores, small background energy pulses will keep surf heights above flat conditions into early next week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

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