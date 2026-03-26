Target Maui reopens March 30; Donates $25K to Maui Food Bank after historic floods

After closing due to flooding from the kona low storm, Target’s Maui store in Kahului is set to reopen Monday, March 30, as recovery efforts continue across the island.

The kona low storm brought days of relentless rain and severe weather across Maui, overwhelming drainage systems, flooding roadways, and impacting homes and businesses statewide. In some areas, standing water lingered for days, with reports of mud, debris, and storm runoff affecting commercial districts and forcing temporary closures of several businesses.

The Kahului-Maui location was forced to close as a result of the storm-related flooding. Since that time, Target has worked to restore the facility, ensuring that all safety, structural, and operational standards have been met prior to reopening.

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In the meantime, the Target team has been working to support the Maui Food Bank and the broader community:

More than 55 pallets of food were provided to the Maui Food Bank through multiple pickups between March 19–23

were provided to the Maui Food Bank through multiple pickups between March 19–23 Target is providing a $25,000 emergency grant to help the Maui Food Bank scale up operations during this crisis. This is the 20th year of Target’s national partnership with Feeding America, allowing the organization more resources to jump in during times of crisis

scale up operations during this crisis. This is the 20th year of Target’s national partnership with Feeding America, allowing the organization more resources to jump in during times of crisis Team members helped load donations directly onto Maui Food Bank trucks for transport to distribution sites

Target has partnered with the Maui Food Bank since opening the Maui store in 2015

The Maui Food Bank serves roughly 40,000 people each month across Maui County, including Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi

“I have seen firsthand the care and urgency our teams have brought, working around the clock to move cleanup and rebuilding forward so we can safely reopen,” said Manu Lopes, Human Resource Business Partner. “I’m especially proud of our Maui store team, who continue to show incredible care for one another and for the community during an incredibly challenging time.”

The store will reopen with normal hours (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.), with all services available. Store personnel report they are working quickly to restock.